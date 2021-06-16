East Mustang Creek Road Closure
The contractor will be closing FM 647 South of US 59 at East Mustang Creek starting Monday, June 21. This closure will be done to replace the existing bridge. The work is projected to take approximately 90 working days to complete pending weather.
Wednesday, JUNE 16
Mennonite Church To Host VBS
Vacation Bible School continues at the Mennonite Church in El Campo 6 - 8:45 p.m. today through Wednesday, June 23 at the church located on the West Loop. Children ages six to 14 are welcome to attend the free VBS. For additional information, call 543-0189.
Thursday, June 24
Chamber Blender Returns
Turning Leaf Counseling & Education Center will be hosting a Chamber Business Blender from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at 403 E. Hillje Street. Everyone is invited to attend join in for a fun evening of networking. All chamber blenders are open to the public.
Saturday, June 26
Veterans Cooking Fundraiser Dinner
The Wharton VFW Post No. 4474 is hosting a pork steak fundraiser dinner on Saturday, June 26 at the American Legion Hall in Wharton. Plates, to-go or dine-in, are $10 each. Serving starts at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until all plates are sold out. For information, call 533-0111 or 453-0488. The meal is being prepared by local veterans.
Sunday, June 27
KCs Host Barbecue Dinner
A barbecue chicken dinner is being sold, to-go only, by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 on Sunday, June 27. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. until sold out at the KC Hall on CR 406. Plates are $11 each.
Ongoing
Event Raises Funds For Cancer Patients
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
