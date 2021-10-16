bulletin board

VA Hospital Supplies Needed
A supply drive is under way for veterans of the VA hospital in Houston. Items can be dropped off at the El Campo Leader-News or The Shed. Items needed include bath and body products (travel sizes if possible), deoderant, white or black crew socks, men’s and women’s undergarments, combs, brushes, nail clippers, new caps, T-shirts and more. Items are being collected through Nov. 30.
Saturday, Oct. 16
ECHS Class To Hold Reunion
The El Campo High School Class of 1961 holds their class reunion Oct. 16 at the Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse. For information, call Wayne Waters at 533-2583.
St. Robert Hosts Prayer Rally
St. Robert Bellarmine will hold an America Needs Fatima divine mercy time of prayer at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and a living Rosary at noon. Bring a rose, Rosary, lawn chair and water bottle. Bring a dish to share in the fellowship hall after the Rosary and watch the movie Fatima.
Sunday, OCT. 17
Sausage Fest Dinner Served
Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I, is serving sausage dinners to-go only Sunday, Oct. 17 for the annual festival fundraiser. Serving will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 per plate and available by calling Sean Wenglar, 637-0670 or Marilyn Haupt, 409-739-4514. Proceeds go to Lutherhill and other ministry projects.
Church To Have Turkey, Dressing Meal
Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton has its Fall Festival starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Turkey and dressing plates, $12, are drive-through only.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Elk’s Selling Plate Dinners
The last day to order an El Campo Elk’s Lodge chicken spaghetti dinner, $10 per plate, is Wednesday, Oct. 20. The meal will be drive-thru only from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the lodge, 3303 N. Mechanic. Delivery is available for orders of 10 plates or more. To purchase tickets, call the lodge, 543-3701 or Chris Wendel, 541-9443, or go by the lodge Tuesday through Thursday after 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Elk’s community service projects.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Donate Blood For ECHS Grad
A blood drive in support of Carol Wigginton, 1975 graduate of El Campo High School, is being hosted by First United Methodist Church, 1001 Ave. I, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. A donor coach will be on-site in the church parking lot. To schedule an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/fum1021.
OCTOBER 29 - 31
Retreat For Bereaved Parents To Be Held
Strength for the Journey, a grief ministry for parents who have lost children, is sponsoring a weekend retreat at the Diocese of Victoria Spiritual Renewal Center in Victoria Oct. 29 - 31. Groups of parents who have lost a child will be at the center to help others going through the loss of a child. The weekend will be a time of prayer, reflection and listening to speakers such as clergy, licensed professional counselors and parents who have lost a child. Be sure to register by Wednesday, Oct. 27 at www.victoriadiocese.org/grief-support. For information, call Pat Hoelscher at 257-9984 or Deacon Larry Hoelscher at 578-3934.
Ongoing
Library Hosts Pumpkin Bash
Enter the El Campo Branch Library’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest for ages to 3 to 14. The entry form can be picked up from the library at 200 W. Church. Entries must be dropped off at the Library on either Monday, Oct. 18 or Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Register For Museum’s 5K Run
Register now for El Campo Museum’s 13th Annual Halloween Hustle 5K set for Oct. 30. For information, call 543-6885, or sign up at tinyurl.com/HalloweenRun2021.
Businesses Host Third Thursdays
The Wharton Downtown Business Association is hosting Third Thursdays featuring food trucks, entertainment and a night of shopping. Third Thursday will take place each month from 5 - 8 p.m.
Vendors, Crafters Needed
Holy Family is looking for crafters or vendors for their Second Annual Blessed By The Best Vendor Show on Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church Life Center, Wharton. Contact Kathy Alexander 533-0999 for information.
Pilgrim Rest Giving Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
