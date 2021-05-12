Thursday, May 13
Garden Club To Meet
The Wharton Garden Club will meet 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13 in the O’Quinn Room at the Wharton Civic Center. The program will feature a panel of three gardeners to answer questions from members. Existing COVID guidelines will be followed.
CDA Hosts Rosary Event
St. Robert’s Catholic Daughters invite all to join them in praying the Rosary at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 starting at the church. Prayers in honor of Our Lady of Fatima will focus on the nation and patriotism. Those attending are asked to bring a Rosary and arrive no later than 5:15 p.m. For questions, call Terri Beltan, 361-554-7506 or Ella Merta at 543-3403.
Thursday, May 20
Second Round Of Vaccines
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, second dose only, will be available for those needing it on Thursday, May 20. The drive-thru event will be at the El Campo Knights of Columbus Hall on Armory Road from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. These requirements must be met in order to get a vaccine: Moderna vaccines need to be 28 - 42 days apart; Pfizer vaccines need to be 21 - 42 days apart. Bring your COVID vaccine card, ID and insurance card.
SUNDAY, May 23
KSC To Have BBQ Meal
The Knights of Columbus, Council 2490, are having a barbecue pork steak meal, $10 per plate, to-go only, from 11 a.m. until sold out on Sunday, May 23 at the Columbus Hall on CR 406.
Ongoing
Registration For Summer Camp
The El Campo Museum is taking registrations for its summer camp programs. Animal Camp, eight weeks on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, starting June 9. Science camp will run six weeks 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays June 17 through July 22. Call the museum during regular hours at 543-6855.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Commodities Thursday
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Heritage Center Now Open
For Seniors To Exercise, Relax
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 years of age and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, offers use of exercise machines, exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, laptop computers, games and opportunities to volunteer. Bingo games will resume at 2 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Manna Meals Offers Food,
Fellowship for All
Manna Meals is offered at no cost with a convenient drive-thru access from 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.