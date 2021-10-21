Louise Texas Historical Marker
Being Dedicated Friday, Oct. 22
The community is invited to the “Old Bank” building Texas Historical Marker dedication on Friday Oct. 22, at 900 3rd Street in Louise at approximately 9:30 a.m. following the annual LISD DARE parade.
Lady Lions Collecting Glasses
To Donate To Needy
The El Campo Lady Lions have volunteered to collect used eye glasses from the deposit boxes in El Campo. Those who wish to donate eyewear can contact the group to have them picked up by notifying them by email at ecladylions@yahoo.com or message them on their Facebook page. Also, businesses who wish to have a box placed in their office, can contact Barbara Bean at barbean812@yahoo.com. Providing eye glasses to people who need them, but can’t afford the cost, is a project of Lions Clubs all over the world.
VA Hospital Supplies Needed
A supply drive is under way for veterans of the VA hospital in Houston. Items can be dropped off at the El Campo Leader-News or The Shed. Items needed include bath and body products (travel sizes if possible), deoderant, white or black crew socks, men’s and women’s undergarments, combs, brushes, nail clippers, new caps, T-shirts and more. Items are being collected through Nov. 30.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Elk’s Selling Plate Dinners
The last day to order an El Campo Elk’s Lodge chicken spaghetti dinner, $10 per plate, is Wednesday, Oct. 20. The meal will be drive-thru only from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the lodge, 3303 N. Mechanic. Delivery is available for orders of 10 plates or more. To purchase tickets, call the lodge, 543-3701 or Chris Wendel, 541-9443, or go by the lodge Tuesday through Thursday after 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Elk’s community service projects.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Meal Tickets Available Oct. 21
Support Wharton County’s homeless pets and enjoy SPOT’s Bow Wow benefit chicken fried chicken at the El Campo Knights of Columbus Hall 5 - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. The meal will also be served in Wharton 5 - 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the KC Hall. Tickets are $12 each and available by calling Leeanna at 332-8434. They will also be available tomorrow, Oct. 21 at Coastal Plains Animal Hospital or El Campo Animal Hospital. In Wharton, they are available by contacting Kathy at 533-1082 or going by Alamont or Wharton Veterinary clinics.
Donate Blood For ECHS Grad
A blood drive in support of Carol Wigginton, 1975 graduate of El Campo High School, is being hosted by First United Methodist Church, 1001 Ave. I, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. A donor coach will be on-site in the church parking lot. To schedule an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/fum1021.
FBC Hosts Fall Festival
First Baptist Church hosts its annual fall festival from 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the church, 206 Depot. Kid-friendly costumes are welcome. There will be food, games, candy, bounce houses, a photo booth and additonal activities.
OCTOBER 29 - 31
Retreat For Bereaved Parents To Be Held
Strength for the Journey, a grief ministry for parents who have lost children, is sponsoring a weekend retreat at the Diocese of Victoria Spiritual Renewal Center in Victoria Oct. 29 - 31. Groups of parents who have lost a child will be at the center to help others going through the loss of a child. The weekend will be a time of prayer, reflection and listening to speakers such as clergy, licensed professional counselors and parents who have lost a child. Be sure to register by Tuesday, Oct. 26 at www.victoriadiocese.org/grief-support. For information, call 257-9984 or 578-3934.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Museum 5K Run Set For Oct. 30
Register now for El Campo Museum’s 13th Annual Halloween Hustle 5K set for Oct. 30. For information, call 543-6885, or sign up at tinyurl.com/HalloweenRun2021.
Ongoing
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Businesses Host Third Thursdays
The Wharton Downtown Business Association is hosting Third Thursdays featuring food trucks, entertainment and a night of shopping. Third Thursday will take place each month from 5 - 8 p.m.
Pilgrim Rest Giving Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
