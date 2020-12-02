CLUB COLLECTS CHARITY SNEAKERS
El Campo Rotarians are taking up a collection of used and new sneakers to give to a non-profit, Got Sneakers, in an effort to help those in other countries who have no shoes at all. The local club will receive $3 for each new pair of sneakers and $1 for each pair in good condition. Money will be donated to Polio Plus. Boxes are located at City Hall, the Civic Center, El Campo Leader-News and the Northside Education Center. Another box will be added to St. Philip Catholic School after the holidays. The sneaker drive will continue through January.
ANNUAL BAZAAR to Be VIRTUAL
ECISD’s Life Skill Classes are holding their Annual Holiday Bazaar virtually this year. Orders for the Dec. 17 pick up are due Dec. 14. To shop online, visit: http://bit.ly/2020bazaar. There will also be a QR code. For information call 543-9051 or email drek@ecisd.org.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
Christmas Parade Tradition Continues
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. The theme this year will be “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Applications can be found on the Chamber website www.elcampochamber.com. Deadline is Monday, Nov. 30. For information about this upcoming event, call 543-2713.
saturday, december 5
Chamber Hosting Christmas Mall
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Christmas Mall to be held Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. The indoor show will have craft and food booths both days and door prize drawings will be every hour. For information call 543-2713.
SUNday, december 6
Drive-Thru Live Nativity
Faith Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Preschool, located at 2103 N. Mechanic, will be hosting a drive-thru Christmas Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All cars will need to enter from Meadow Lane onto Town & Country Dr. Turn left at the welcome sign, which will posted at the back of the church property. Then proceed by driving around the church grounds to behold scenes from the Christmas message as detailed in the Bible, Luke Chapter 2. For additional information, call Bonnie at 332-1163 or 543-1842.
wednesday, december 9
Parking Lot Christmas Concert
Mid Coast Health System is hosting a Christmas Sing-A-Long Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the El Campo Civic Center Parking Lot from 6 - 7 p.m. The concert and music are compliments of First Baptist Church members. If weather permits bring a lawn chair and sit beside your car, bring snacks, drinks and wear your dancing shoes. To reserve your parking spot call Donna Mikeska at 578-6251 or Carol Wotton at 533-2390, when leaving message mention Christmas Concert sign up, your name and number.
thursday, december 10
Drive-Thru Hamburger Meal
The El Campo Elks Lodge is having a hamburger drive-thru meal Thursday, Dec. 10 at the civic center from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Pre-sell tickets are available until Dec. 3. For more information contact Chris Wendel 541-9443 (text is best), or call the Lodge at 543-3701 and leave a message for a return call.
Christmas At United Ag
United Ag located at 907 S. Wharton in El Campo will be having a variety of Christmas related events going on Thursday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 11. On Thursday there will be pictures with Santa and a complimentary B DOTZ cupcake, Friday, Dec. 11, a food truck from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. also How the Grinch stole Christmas will be showing, drive-in style at the Danevang Gin on Friday.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Collection Of Toys Being Taken
Toys for Tots has begun collecting toys, monetary donations, hosting fundraisers and more. If you would like to help, contact 320-9841 or whartoncounty@toysfortots.org. Donations can be made to 332 Henson in El Campo and toys can be dropped off at the Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson.
ECISD Taking G/T Referrals
El Campo ISD is beginning the referral process for Gifted/Talented (G/T) services for the 2021-2022 school year. A general GT meeting about the district’s G/T services and an overview of the characteristics of gifted and talented students will be held virtually, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Referrals are for students K-11th grade and can me made by completing the online referral and consent form at ecisd.org/Student-Parent Information/Special Populations/Gifted and Talented Program, forms are due by Friday, December 18.
Club Sells Selection of Nuts
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club is still selling a wide variety of pecans/nuts to sell, such as pecan halves, cocktail, hot & spicy, chocolate covered, honey roasted, walnuts, pistachios and much more. If interested please call Norma at 541-6356.
Vendors Sought For Show
Holy Family Catholic Church Religious Education Program will be hosting a vendor show on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will be held at the HF Family Life Center on the church grounds, located at 2011 Briar ln. in Wharton. For vendor information contact Kathy at 533-0999 or Mary at 531-9180.
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
About Leader-News
Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voicemail submissions.
