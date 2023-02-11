Help Elderly
With Groceries
Non-perishable foods, soaps, body care items and even puzzle books or similar items are needed now to help seniors and disabled residents. The El Campo Leader-News along with the Rotary Club of El Campo are partnering for a food/relief drive for seniors. Drop off items at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson.
Look for more drop off sites coming soon. Would your organization like to help? Contact Shannon Crabtree at 543-3363.
CANDIDATES WANTED
FOR CITY COUNCIL
2023 General Election is now open to fill four District Council Member positions. The term for this election is May 2023 - May 2025. For district positions, it is required that a candidate reside in the district for which they are applying. Candidate packets may be picked up at City Hall, 315 E. Jackson St. Candidates packets must be filed with the City Secretary’s office no earlier than Wednesday, Jan. 18 and no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
wednesday,
february 15
gardeners seminar
All are invited to a free “Come Grow With Us” seminar hosted by the Jackson County Master Gardeners Association at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb 15 in the auditorium of the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells, Edna, TX. Kimberly Mayer will give a talk titled “Wild About Wildflowers”. For questions call 361-782-3312.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest
Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
HAVE A HAPPENING?
For-profit listings including cook-offs, fundraisers and plate sales can be posted under “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.
PUBLICIZE
YOUR EVENT
Are you or your organization hosting an event that is free to the public? Send information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
