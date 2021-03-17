Seniors Need Help
The staff at the El Campo Leader-News are once again asking for help in collecting items for senior citizens. El Campo Rotarians are also assisting with this project. In the midst of record breaking freezing temperatures, limited power and water, the newspaper is taking up donations. If you would like to help, donations must be new and unopened items and can be dropped off at our office, 203 E. Jackson, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday. Recommended donations include paper products, Ziplock bags, bottled water, coffee and filters, tea bags, adult pull-ups, wipes, cleaning products, dish and hand soap, socks, blankets, toothpaste, shampoo, denture care products, puzzle book and other fun items, canned soups, canned meats (tuna, chicken), cheese or peanut butter crackers, Jello or pudding cups, dry cereal, sugar, flour, trash bags, pet food and more. Please remember to avoid spicy items.
Report Property
Damage To State
If you have suffered property damage because of the winter weather event, please read the following and complete the survey at the link included, https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
Water Bill Notice
Due to Ice Storm water issues, IMUD customers are approved to pay last month’s (February) water bill for the current month’s (March) bill. For more information call 543-6844.
thursday, march 18
Sanitizer Distributed To Businesses
The CDC of El Campo will be handing out free sanitizers to local businesses Thursday, March 18 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Northside Center in El Campo.
sunday, march 28
KC Holds Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be selling BBQ chicken plates and raffle tickets on Sunday, March 28. Plates will be to-go only from 11 a.m. until sold out at the KC Hall in El Campo. Plates and raffle tickets are $10 each. For more information contact Richard Raun at 541-3775.
Ongoing
Commodities To Be Distributed
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. Call 541-7493.
Fundraiser Taking Orders
Wharton County Cares Fundraiser is currently taking orders for seasonal 14” Flower Plant Bowls. Pickup will be from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at United Ag in El Campo. Contact Becky Koudela at 332-1685 and Terry Rutherford at 578-1366 for orders and more information.
Sale Benefits Art Center
The El Campo Art Association has Tamales and Salsa for sale from now until April 2. For orders and forms to order please call Mae Borak 541-0911. Orders are to be picked up at the Art Center, located at 201 W. Monseratte.
Manna Meals Pick-Up Only
Manna Meals is offered at no cost 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in a convenient drive-through at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth) in El Campo. Meals are prepared by members of local congregations. For information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fundraisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
