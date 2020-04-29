Take A Trip
Cleaning out your closets? Maybe you’ve come across some old photos of El Campo or the surrounding area. If so, we’d like to share your photos and any information you may have about them in a future publication of the El Campo Leader-News. Please email photos and information to: lifestyle@leader-news.com or call 543-3363.
Serving Public
Front Office Closed
Access to the El Campo Leader-News office is now limited to protect the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobby area is closed, but there is a drop slot to the left of the door where customers may leave payments. For inquires, call 543-3363 and staff can assist you. For classified advertising, email - classified@leader-news.com, for retail advertising - adrep@leader-news.com or advertise@leader-news.com. Other needs can be sent to: leader@leader-news.com.
Covid-19 Benefits
Assistance Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org
Manna Meals
Take Out Only
Manna Meals, now by take out only, is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Seamstresses Sought
To Sew Face Masks
El Campo Memorial Hospital is seeking volunteers who can sew and have access to a sewing machine to help with making face masks for visitors and as a second line of defense over the hospital PPE gear for staff use. Paul Soechting is head of this program. For more information call 332-9293.
Supper Rescheduled For Summer
The hamburger supper that was to be held on April 29 at the El Campo Civic Center is going to be rescheduled for the summer. Time and date TBA. Hold on to tickets that were purchased
Closures CONTINUE
County Libraries Closed
Due to continuing public health concerns, all Wharton County Library locations are closed until further notice. All fines and fees accrued during this period will be waived. Online resources are available at www.whartonco.lib.tx.us, and library staff are available to answer questions by phone or email. The library offers free WiFi for anyone to access. No password is required and it is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Patrons may sit in their vehicle, and look up available networks to find WCL_Patron.
Resale Shop Closed,
No Donations Please
The Second Time Around Resale Shop will be closed until further notice. No donations of any kind will be accepted as staff will not be there. The public will be notified when it will reopen.
Editor’s note: If anyone knows where donations are being accepted locally, please notify the newspaper at 543-3363 or news@leader-news.com.
Plaza Theatre Halts Productions
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton will be closing the office until further notice. All productions, auditions, and scheduled activities at the Plaza have been temporarily suspended. Phone calls and emails will still continued to be answered.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 at the El Campo Columbus Hall by appointment only. Contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or go to giveblood.org to schedule an appointment, use sponsor code 5911.
ONGOING
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m.
Precinct 4 Road Closed
CR 426 at CR 409 will remain closed for an estimated two months. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office, 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For information, contact 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. No. C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
