The City of El Campo will be closed Monday, January 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday, trash collection schedules will not change. The El Campo Leader-News will be closed Friday, Dec. 30 for the holiday and will resume business hours Monday, Jan. 2.
Non-perishable foods, soaps, body care items and even puzzle books or similar items are needed now to help seniors and disabled residents. The El Campo Leader-News along with the Rotary Club of El Campo are partnering for a food/relief drive for seniors. Drop off items at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson. Look for more drop off sites coming soon. Would your organization like to help? Contact Shannon Crabtree at 543-3363.
Church Holds New Years Sermon
First Baptist Church of El Campo invites everyone to worship with them 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day, as they welcome back Worship Leader Sydney Escamilla. Pastor Martin will be holding a sermon series called, “Resolutions That Will Change Your Life” during all of January.
QUESTIONS ABOUT MEDICARE?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every third Thursday of each month to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
For-profit listings including cook offs, fundraisers and plate sales can be posted under “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify for Bulletin Board. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
