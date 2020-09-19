club TAKING ORDERS
Members of the Bluebonnet Extension Education Club are currently selling pecans and other assorted nuts. The last day to place an order is Wednesday, Sept. 30 by calling one of the following members: Donna Shimek, 320-7850; Cynthia Priesmeyer, 578-1867; Genevieve Hicks, 240-9700 and Norma Korenek, 541-6356. All proceeds will be used for various projects the club supports. Orders will be in before Thanksgiving.
MEDiCATION TAKE BACK PROGRAM
The El Campo Police Department is once again participating in the “National Medication Take Back Program.” The Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA, started the program as a way for citizens to properly dispose of expired or unwanted medications. The program is simple. Anybody wanting to dispose of their medication just walks into the El Campo Public Safety building at 1011 West Loop, drops the medication into a secure bin and leaves. The bin is located inside the lobby. The bin is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you need assistance with dropping off the medication, 8 a.m. - 5.p.m Monday - Friday, simply call the police department at 543-5311 and someone will assist you. No questions asked and no paperwork. The medication will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal. The collection started Sept. 14 and ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. The following items are accepted in the program: prescription patches, prescription medication, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medications for animals and vape pens. The batteries MUST BE REMOVED from the vape pen. The following items are NOT accepted in the program: any type of needles, inhalers, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide or any aerosol cans.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18-20
31st Annual Under The Wire Fly-In
The annual Under the Wire Fly-In will be held Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20 at Flying V Ranch located at 204 Stearman Dr. in Louise. For information regarding flying, contact Robbie at 641-3321 or email rvajdos@gmail.com.
Saturday, September 19
Strike Out For Parkinson’s
The 2nd Annual Strike Out Parkinson’s fundraiser has been moved to the El Campo Bowling Center for Saturday, Sept. 19. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and it will be $20 for three games. To sign up and play, contact Terri Quinn at 533-2109 or email tkquinn@gmail.com. Raffle tickets and pulled pork meal tickets will be sold. Also there will be a silent auction. There is no charge for Ricebird Baseball/Ladybird Softball Alumni who have previously registered, and anyone can bowl. All proceeds go to Team Fox for Parkinson’s research.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Annual Member Meeting
El Campo Youth Baseball will be holding its annual member meeting to elect board of directors at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 in the Diamond Club at Zlotnik Park. If interested in joining the board, email eclpresident@gmail.com. Those elected must be a registered member and pay a $5 membership fee.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is holding a blood drive from 3 - 8 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule an appointment, call Richard Raun at 541-3775 or go to CommitForLife.org use sponsor code: 5911. Donors will receive a free pair of Blood Donors Unite socks.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Hamburger Supper
The El Campo American Legion is holding a hamburger supper from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at the American Legion in El Campo. Tickets can be purchased now at Superior Motors, Hoffer’s Lube Express or from any legion member. Tickets are limited, so call today.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Retirement Reception
Wharton County Library staff will be hosting a reception for retiring Assistant Director Elizabeth (Beth) Fain at the Wharton Main Branch located at 1920 N. Fulton on Friday, September 25 from 12 - 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and wish Beth well after 15 years of service to the library. For more information call 532-8080.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Prayer For Our Country
There will be a prayer service held Saturday, Sept. 26 at Evans Park in El Campo beginning at noon on Saturday, Sept. 26. All are welcome to come. Apostle Tony Freeman will be officiating. For information, call 332-6321 or email tony@gloryrealm.org.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
Life Chain Sunday
A national event known as Life Chain Sunday will be held in El Campo on Sunday, October 4. Participants will gather at Mikeska’s parking lot directly across from Rioux Hardware at 1:45 p.m. to select their signs and proceed to the street to witness their pro life belief. For more information contact 543-3403.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8 - 9
Annual Pumpkin Patch
The Theta Delta Annual Pumpkin Patch will be held this year at Showplace 3 in El Campo, located at 820 West Loop. The pre-sale VIP pass tickets are limited and are $25. The VIP will be held Friday, Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. until dark. For the Saturday, Oct. 19, event, it will be held from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. General admission is $10. Yard wooden pumpkins will be available for purchase at the event. Details can be found on Facebook at 2020 Theta Delta Annual Pumpkin Patch, or call 541- 9738. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available.
ONGOING
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre located at 120 S. Houston St. in Wharton, currently has its 2020-2021 season tickets available. For tickets vision www.whartonplazatheatre.org or call 979-282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Fall Registration
The Boys & Girls Club of El Campo is taking registrations for its Fall After-School program. Register at www.bgcelcampo.org/programs. Information is on the web page or call the office at 543-8320.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
--------------------
About Leader-NewsBulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.