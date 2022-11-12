TOTS NEED TOYS
FOR CHRISTMAS
Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys and items through Dec. 8 for distribution in the Wharton County area. Drop off spots at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, El Campo Police Station, 1011 West Loop, and El Campo City Hall, 305 E. Jackson, and other sites.
KIDS Need Gifts To Give
El Campo Boys & Girls Club requests new or gently used items children can give to their parents/and or loved ones for Christmas: stuffed animals, small tools for dad, dish towels or candles for mom; t-shirts with sayings or imagery appropriate for a small child to give etc. No longer recommended are items like ties for dad. Collection through Friday, Dec. 16 at 713 Farenthold. Children attending the club will then be allowed to “shop” for gifts.
wednesday, november 16
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. Schedule your appt. go to CommitForLife.org and enter sponsor code 5911 or contact Richard Raun 541-3775. Free blood center blankets for donors.
Louise Project Graduation
The Louise Class of 2023 is holding their Chili Supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Pick up only, at Louise Vol. Fire Dept. and at El Campo Alamo Park from 5-6:30 p.m. Contact JaLynn Kocurek at 320-7535.
THURSDAY, november 17
Class Holds Annual Bazaar
ECISD’s Life Skills Classes Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 and from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Avenue I. There will be holiday crafts, decorations, baked goods and gift items.
monday, novembeR 28
Project Graduation Meeting
ECHS Class of 2024 Project Graduation meeting will be at 6 p.m. held Monday, Nov. 28 in the Science Lecture Hall. Parents and students please plan to attend this meeting. For more information please join the Facebook group ECHS ProGrad2024 or email echsprograd2024@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Donate Blood
Warm someone’s heart and donate blood from Nov. 1-30 and receive a blanket as a thank you. Schedule your appt. at giveblood.org today.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The El Campo Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 24 at the El Campo Civic Center. Volunteers are needed, if interested call 543-5073.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify for Bulletin Board. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
