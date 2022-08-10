Bulletin Board 8-10-2022

Bulletin Board Update

Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. Effective March 21, 2022 the El Campo Leader-News will be unable to provide free listings for for-profit events including cookoffs, fundraisers and plate sales even if they are hosted by a non-profit.

For-profit listings will be posted under the newly-created “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com.

Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.

No charge events, relief drives and the like will continue to be published in the Bulletin Board.

Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.

EL CAMPO ISD NEW CALL OUT SYSTEM & NUMBER

El Campo ISD has moved to a new call out system, if you receive a call from 501-712-2633 in Little Rock, AR, please answer and save that number on your phone as ECISD so that you do not miss any important phone calls from El Campo ISD.

