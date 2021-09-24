Bulletin Board

Saturday, Sept. 25
Fall Festival In Louise Today
The Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce is holding its 14th annual Fall Festival and BBQ Cook-Off today, Sept. 25 at the Rice Mill property in downtown Louise. Adriana Live will take to the stage 7 - 11 p.m. Friday; DJ Blake George will provide music from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be vendor booths on Saturday, a pumpkin decorating contest and cook-off winners announced at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.
Youth Group Selling Bake Goods
St. Robert’s youth group is having a bake sale inside parish hall from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. All proceeds will fund the youth group’s activities and scholarships.
Color Run Benefits CASA
Color Me CASA 5K Color Run/Walk & Children’s Dash on Saturday, Sept. 25 will be at Freedom Park in Angleton. Proceeds will benefit Gulf Coast CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for the counties of Brazoria, Matagorda and Wharton. Participants can register online at www.raceentry.com (search for Color Me CASA). For information, call 216-5971.
Sunday, Sept. 26
St. Philip Hosts Drive-Thru Meal
The annual St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church picnic will be a drive-by through meal only at the Columbus Club. The all-day event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Barbecue plates are available for $12 per plate starting at 11 a.m. Homemade goodies will also be for sale in the drive-thru line while they last. Tickets will be on sale for a pending drawing. For information, call 543-3770.
Monday, Sept. 27
Little League To Hold Meeting
The El Campo Little League will hold its annual meeting at Zlotnik Park, 303 West Loop, at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27. Board of directors will be elected. Only members in good standing and paid membership dues are eligible to vote. Reports and other business will be discussed. For questions, contact: president@elcampolittleleague.org.
Sunday, Oct. 3
St. John Church Plans Festival
St. John Catholic Church in Hungerford is having their annual bazaar Sunday, Oct. 3 at Hungerford Hall. The day begins with Mass at 9:30 a.m., followed by a barbecue dinner, dine-in or to-go, starting at 10:30 a.m. Music by the Blue Denim Band will be from 1 - 5 p.m. There will also be a live auction.
Ongoing
Third Thursdays Feature Food, Music And Shopping
The Wharton Downtown Business Association is hosting Third Thursdays featuring food trucks, entertainment and a night of shopping. Third Thursday will take place each month from 5 - 8 p.m.
Bluebonnet Extension
Assorted Nuts For Sale
Members of the Bluebonnet Extension Education Club are selling pecans and other assorted nuts. The last day to order is Friday, Oct. 8, by calling one of these members: Norma Korenek, 541-6356; Donna Shimek, 320-7850; Cynthia Priesmeyer, 578-1867 or Genevieve Hicks, 240-9700. All proceeds will be used for various projects the club supports, such as scholarships and 4-H.
Register For Museum’s 5K Run
The El Campo Museum of Natural History is currently accepting registration for runners and sponsors for the 13th Annual Halloween Hustle 5K run on Oct. 30. Early registration is open now and get an event t-shirt if you register before Oct. 9. Call the museum at 979-543-6885 for more information, or sign up at tinyurl.com/HalloweenRun2021.
Pilgrim Rest Giving Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
PUPS Assists With Services
Prevent Unwanted Pets (PUPS) is assisting cat owners with the cost of having their animal spayed or neutered at $30 per cat. The offer is good through the end of October. To learn more, call 281-797-4681.
Leader-News
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
