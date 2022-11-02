Wednesday, November 2
Fall Festival For All
First Baptist Church in El Campo is holding their Annual Fall Festival from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 206 Depot St. All are welcome to enjoy food and games and much more.
Tuesday, November 8
Coffee With A Cop
Have a chance to meet your fellow officers, ECPD, EMS, WCSO and many others. Come and go complimentary coffee and snacks will be available Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. at Cotton Bistro, located at 1201 N. Mechanic at the MidTown location. For more information contact Donna at 578-5261.
Wednesday, November 16
KC Holds Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule your appt. go to CommitForLife.org and enter sponsor code 5911 or contact Richard Raun 541-3775. Free blood center blankets for donors.
ONGOING
Donate Blood
Warm someone’s heart and dontate blood from Nov. 1-30 and receive a blanket as a thank you. Schedule your appt. at giveblood.org today.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The El Campo Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 24 at the El Campo Civic Center. Volunteers are needed at this time, if interested please call 543-5073.
DONATE USED EYEGLASSES
The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. There is also a drop off location at Investor Loan Source, located at 210 Market St.
Keep SUpper ON THE TABLE
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify for Bulletin Board. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
