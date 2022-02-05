Nominations
For Citizen
Of The Year
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year. The Citizen of the Year is a lifetime achievement award. The deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 23. Nomination letters can be delivered to the Chamber Office at 01 N. Mechanic or by mail to P.O. Box 1400, El Campo, there is also a dropbox available or email ecc@elcampochamber.com. If you have submitted a candidate in the past that was not selected, please resubmit or call the Chamber. For more, call 543-2713. The Citizen of the Year will be announced at the Membership & Awards Gala Thursday, March 31.
Spring Registration
Currently Open
The El Campo Boys & Girls Club is accepting 2022 Spring Registrations for the after school program. Register online at bgcelcampo.org, for more information call 543-8320.
Bluebonnet Club
Holds Fundraiser
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club is currently holding their Pecan/Nut Fundraiser. All proceeds go to many local organizations along with Wharton County Youth Fair Scholarships. There is a wide variety of nuts for sale, if interested please contact Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Tuesday, february 8
Church Holds Parents’ Meeting
A Grief Ministry for Parents who have lost children will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the parish hall at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 108 A. 6th St. in Ganado. For more information contact Deacon Larry and Pat Hoelscher at 257-9984 or phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
wednesday, february 9
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be holding a Blood Drive Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in honor of Cindy Koehn. To schedule an appointment, visit www.giveblood.org and log-in to Digital Donor, enter sponsor code 5911 or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or richardraun74@gmail.com All successful donors will receive a free CFL t-shirt.
thursday, february 10
Museum Holds Meet & Greet
The community is invited to the Museum on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 4-6 p.m. to meet the new director. Stop by and say hello and enjoy some refreshments and see what new things are coming to our Museum. For more information on Museum hours and admission call 543-6885.
Republican Party Meeting
The Republican Party of Wharton County is hosting an opportunity for the public to meet candidates who will face off in the GOP primary election. The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Mikeska’s on U.S. 59. Early voting starts Feb. 14 with the primary election on March 1.
Garden Club Meeting
Wharton Garden Club will have its second meeting of the new year on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Wharton County Museum. Brunch will be served at 9 with the meeting and program to begin at 9:30 a.m. Boone Holladay, Ft. Bend Co. Extension Agent, to present a program on Spring gardening Preparation. Due to up-spike in Covid, masks are recommended but not required. If you bring a plant for a door prize or to share, please bring a plastic bag. Wharton Garden Club meets the second Thursday of month, September thru June. Membership is $10 per year, and guests are always welcome.
sunday, february 13
Bake Sale, Dinner In Hillje
Catholic Union of Texas the KJT Hilljr Society No. 48 will be hosting a Pork Steak Dinner and Bake Sale, Sunday, Feb. 13 at the St. Andrew’s Parish Hall in Hillje from 11 a.m. until sold out. Plates and bake sale will be drive thru only.
ONGOING
Free Income Tax Preparation
The AARP Foundation is sponsoring free income tax preparation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. Call 361-880-0335 to schedule an appointment and for more information.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.