Sunday, Aug. 29
Club Selling Pork Steak Meal
St. Philip School Booster Club is having a pork steak meal fundraiser from 11 a.m. - 12: 30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Plates, $12 each, will be drive-thru only at the St. Philip Parish Hall on Depot. For information, call Raelyn Leopold, 541-6325.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Retired Teachers To Meet
Members of the Wharton County Retired Teachers will meet Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Wharton County Historical Museum in Wharton. Registration/social time begins at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
St. Mary’s Festival Returns
St. Mary’s Church in Nada hosts its festival and homecoming event on Sunday, Sept. 5 starting at 11 a.m. with a barbecued beef and sausage dinner with dine in and plates to go. Afternoon refreshments also served. An auction starts at 1 p.m. There will be kids activities, entertainment, country store, bingo and other games.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
American Legion Post 251 host bingo games every Fridays with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Have Questions On Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Manna Meals Offers Food
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
