As El Campo and the state slowly return to normal gatherings, church leaders are asked to contact the El Campo Leader-News and notify if you are back on regular schedule or have modified worship times. This information will be listed in the Saturday Church Page. Email bulletinboard@leader-news.com with information.
Friday, June 19
Bingo Games Begin Friday
El Campo American Legion Post 251 will resume bingo games every Friday starting June 19. Doors open at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. The snack bar will be open.
Saturday, June 20
Lodge Host Flag Day Event
The El Campo Elks Lodge will conduct a Flag Day ceremony at the lodge facilities on Saturday, June 20. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Elks is the first and only fraternal body to require formal observance of Flag Day. Join us at 3030 N. Mechanic to observe the ceremony and learn about the American flag.
ONGOING
Sign Up For Youth Football
El Campo Youth Football registration is open for the upcoming Fall season. Registration is online: https://elcampoyouthfootballleague.sportngin.com/register/form/733090640. For information, visit the El Campo Youth Football Facebook page, or contact League President Ryan Reyes at 979-332-4772 or League Player Agent Chad Harris at 979-635-0488. Registration will close June 30, 2020.
Register Now For Summer Reading Club
The El Campo Branch Library’s Summer Reading Club registration continues at the library, 200 W. Church. Register to win prizes by reading or having someone read to you. Call 543-2362 for more information.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
