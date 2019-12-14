SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
Breakfast With Santa
El Campo Lost Lagoon will be hosting breakfast with Santa and a tropical picture Christmas picture, on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 - 11 a.m. There are a select number of tickets available for the public. Call 979-275-1600 to purchase tickets.
Pictures With Santa
Sonic Drive-In presents pictures with Santa at the El Campo High School Football Field Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5:45 p.m.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15
Plaza Holds Open Auditions
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton will be holding open auditions for third production of its 2019-2020 season, Driving Miss Daisy on Sunday, Dec. 15 and Tuesday, Dec. 17. Interested individuals are asked to have a 1-2 minute monologue prepared and only need to attend one of the two audition sessions. Registration takes place in the lobby of the plaza at 6 p.m. For more information call 979-282-2226 or visit whartonplazatheatre.org
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17
American Legion Christmas Party
The American Legion will host its Christmas party Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Legion hall for members only.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. All donors will get to write a special note that will be attached to a teddy bear that will be delivered to patients spending the holidays in the hospital. For more information contact Richard Raun 541-3775 or go to giveblood.org to schedule your appointment, use sponsor code : 5911.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23
Hoodies For Donors
United Agricultural Cooperative Inc. will be holding a blood drive Monday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Donors will receive a hoodie as a gift to all successful donors this holiday season. For more information contact Sally Andel 543-6284 or visit giveblood.org to schedule an appointment, sponsor code : C037.
ONGOING
Blanket Drive Being Held For Elderly
Angel Home Health agency in Wharton is heading up a blanket drive for elderly clients in the Wharton County area. They is accepting any size, color or type of blanket at Mid Coast Medical Clinic, 305 Sandy Corner Road; Professional Pharmacy, 1264 N. Mechanic, and Meridian Assisted Living, 3515 W. Loop.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. #C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
