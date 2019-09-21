Vendor Applications Being Taken
For Prairie Days Festival
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is currently accepting vendor applications for Prairie Days Festival to be held Saturday, Oct. 6 at Alamo Park. Food and craft vendors, along with childrens activities, are welcome to sign up. Vendor applications can be picked up at the Chamber office at 01 N. Mechanic. For information, call the chamger at 543-2713.
Referrals Accepted
For Gifted/Talented Program
El Campo ISD is beginning the referral process for Gifted/Talented services. The district focuses on providing challenging learning experiences for students with exceptional intellectual and creative thinking abilities. A meeting on services and the characteristics of gifted and talented students will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the Hutchins Elementary Cafeteria for students kindergarten to 11th grade. Referral forms available at the meeting. Anyone wishing to refer a student may pick up or request a form at their school office after Oct. 1. Those unable to go by the school office should call or download it from the district’s website. Form must be returned to the school campus counselor by Friday, Nov. 1.
Monday, Sept. 23
Toys For Tots Meeting To Be Held
A Wharton County Toys for Tots volunteer meeting will be held at the First Baptist Church FLEC building, 206 Depot, in El Campo from 6 - 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Club leaders, groups who perform service projects, or individuals who want help should attend. This is a county wide project therefore volunteers are needed from East Bernard, El Campo, Wharton, Louise, Boling and other towns within the county.
Tuesday, sept. 24
Library Celebrating 80 Years
The Wharton County Library system will observe its 80th anniversary with an open house Tuesday, Sept. 24 starting with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend the event which will be held at the Wharton Library at 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton. The Wharton County Library system was the 25th county library to be established in the state of Texas.
Mosaic Session To Be Held
The El Campo Art Center is hosting a program on mosaic stepping stones presented by Karen Holub, owner of Karen’s Mosaics. The program will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Art Center is located at 201 W. Monseratte. The public is invited to attend.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
KCs Host Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus Councl No. 2490 is having a blood drive from 2 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Columbus Hall on Amory Road in El Campo. Contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or go to giveblood.org to schedule your appointment. Sponsor code is 5911.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Chamber Blender Set For Sept. 26
Sweet Tees Sports Wear and Apparel, 108 W. Norris, is hosting a Chamber Blender from 4 - 6 p.m. Sept. 26. There will be refreshments, door prizes and a chance to come out and socialize. Event is open to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Dinner Benefit To Help Cancer Patient
A benefit dinner of barbecue chicken and sausage with sides is being held for Dee Gutierrez, who was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Plates, $10 each, will be to-go only from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Laura’s Cafe, 1616 S. Mechanic. Tickets are available at Laura’s or First State Bank in El Campo.
Sunday, Sept. 29
St. Philip To Host Picnic Sept. 29
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church hosts its annual picnic at the Columbus Club (formerly the KC Hall) on Sunday, Sept. 29 until 7 p.m. A barbecue dinner ($10 per plate) will be served starting at 11 a.m., auction starts at 12:30 p.m. Live music by Joe Zetka and Friends will be from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. There will be games for kids and bingo for the adults.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Run Wild 5K Set For Oct. 5
The El Campo Museum’s Run Wild 5K Fun Run is set for Saturday, Oct. 5. with a start time of 8:30 a.m. Participants can register now at the museum, online or the morning of race day. Thie is a great way to start your day and support the museum. For more information, call 543-6885.
Ongoing
EC Class Searching For Grads
The El Campo High School Class of 1984 is looking for fellow graduates to invite to a 35th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12. For information, contact Kim Novak Socha at kimsocha@att.net, or Melissa Brandt Lester at mel@lestercontracting.com. Information can also be found on the El Campo High School Class of 1984 Facebook page.
Club Selling Nuts
Members of the Bluebonnet Extension Education Club are currently selling pecans and other assorted nuts. The last day to place an order is Monday, Sept. 30 by calling one of these members: Norma Korenek, 979-541-6356; Donna Shimek, 979-320-7850; Cynthia Priesmeyer, 979-578-1867 or Genevieve Hicks, 979-240-9700. All proceeds will be used for various projects the club supports, such as scholarships and making donations to 4-H events.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com. Veterans Service Office Open
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Free English Classes At The Library
Classes de ingles gratis para personas que estan comenzando a aprender y practicar ingles. El enfoque sera en el desarrollo del vocabulario, construccion de oraciones y conversacion oral. Cada Sabado a las, 10 a.m. La Biblioteca de El Campo 200 W. Church. Free English classes for individuals who are beginning to learn and practice the English language. Focus will be on vocabulary development, sentence construction and oral conversation. Meet Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Branch Library.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. Legion Hosts Friday Night Bingo American Legion Post 251 host bingo games every Fridays with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.Legal Services At No Cost
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
---------------------
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.