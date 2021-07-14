BTS Shirt Drive Starts
Be the Light Community Outreach is holding a back-to-school drive for polo shirts and other shirts that meet the El Campo ISD dress code requirements now through the end of August. Gently used or new shirts must be washed or cleaned and dropped off at 3 in 1 fitness, 702 N. Mechanic. For information, call Jennifer Pena, 616-7102.
Thursday, July 15
100 Club Spaghetti Cook-Off Back
The 100 Club of Wharton County hosts its law enforcement spaghetti cook-off at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 15 inside the main hall at Crescent Fairgrounds. All meal tickets are $8. Call Susie Priesmeyer in El Campo at 332-1915 or most law enforcement officers for tickets. Tickets available at the door as well. Dine in or to go. Teams of law enforcers cook sauces for bragging rights and a 100 Club fundraiser.
Tuesday, July 13
Tournament Open To Seniors
A 42 domino tournament for Senior Trek members is being held at the Elks Lodge, 3030 N. Mechanic, Tuesday, July 20. Doors will open at 11 a.m. A hamburger lunch will be served at noon and games (fees apply) start at 12:30 a.m. To learn more, call Donna Mikeska at El Campo Memorial Hospital, 578-5261 or email dmikeska@ecmh.org.
Friday, July 16
Second Dose COVID Available
A COVID-19 vaccination event is being hosted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Knights of Columbus Hall. Anyone can register for this event by going to the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler website: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/or by calling 1-833-832-7067. This event does not require an ID, payment and or insurance to get the vaccine.
Saturday, July 17
St. Robert’s Hosts VBS
Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at St. Roberts Catholic Church. There is a $20 registration fee. For information, call or text Vicky Limas at 257-8247.
Thursday, July 22
Christian Concert Returns
Clay Crockett and the Nation of Believers will return to Alamo Park starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22 for a Christian concert. This non-denominational concert is open to people of all faiths. There will be a time of worship, prayer and praise music. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food concessions will be available for purchase and event t-shirts will be available for a small donation. For information, call Jan Dornak, 543-7757.
Sunday, July 25
BBQ Dinner Being Served
The El Campo Deanery ACTS group is having a barbecue chicken fundraiser on Sunday, July 25 at the KC Hall. Plates, $10 each, will be served to go only starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. There are no pre-sale tickets. KC Council No. 2490 will be preparing the meal.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
KCs Host Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus are having a community blood drive from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 at the Columbus Hall (KC Hall). Contact Richard Raun, 541-3775 or go to CommitForLife.org to schedule an appointment. Be sure to use sponsor code: 5911. Donors will receive a beach towel. Be sure to eat, drink and bring an ID.
Ongoing
ECHS Football Tickets On Sale
El Campo High School football tickets are now available for sale to last year’s season ticket holders through Thursday, July 22. Season tickets are $25 per set for five tickets. They will go on sale to the public starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the ECISD administration office, 700 West Norris.
Ministry Helps The Grieving
A grief ministry for parents who have lost their child meets monthly at Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 6th St., in Ganado. For information. call Patricia Hoelscher, 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Offers Food
Manna Meals is offered at no cost with a convenient drive-thru access from 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Event Raises Funds For Cancer
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
Pick Up Special Ed. Records
The El Campo-Rice Special Education Cooperative would like to inform parents when personally identifiable information collected, maintained and used is no longer needed to provide educational services for their child. The Special Education office maintains the special education records for a minimum of seven years beyond dismissal, graduation or transfer from the district. If your child received their last special education services during the 2013-14 school year, you have the option to come by the Meadow Lane Resource Center Special Education Department, 2620 Meadow Lane in El Campo, to pick up their records. Parents will have until July 29 to pick up the records. Any records that are not picked up will be destroyed. Parents must be reminded that the records may be needed by the student or the parents for social security benefits or other purposes. The Special Education office is open 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday until Thursday, July 29.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Road Closed For Bridge Work
The contractor closed FM 647 South of US 59 at East Mustang Creek on Monday, June 21. This closure will be done to replace the existing bridge. The work is projected to take approximately 90 working days to complete, pending weather.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion Post 251 hosts bingo games every Friday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; card sales at 6 p.m. and games being at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
