Leader-News Lobby Re-Opens June 8
The El Campo Leader-News lobby will be open starting Monday, June 8. We request our patrons wear a mask or face covering to enter into the office. The newspaper office can be reached at 543-3363 for any information you may need. Office hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays.
Notify El Campo PD of Parades
The El Campo Police Department requests those wanting to hold a drive-by parade to show support or offer congratulations call 543-5311 and ask to speak to the chief. The ECPD will work with residents to ensure their parade is conducted safely.
Help Paper Update Church Times
As El Campo and the state slowly return to normal gatherings, church leaders are asked to contact the El Campo Leader-News and notify if you are back on regular schedule or have modified worship times. This information will be listed in the Saturday Church Page. Email bulletinboard@leader-news.com with information.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
Garden Club Plant Sale
The Wharton Garden Club plant sale will be held Saturday, June 6 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton, in Wharton. Shop outside, but follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Sunday, June 7
Lutheran Church 125 Years Old
Danevang Lutheran Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary during services starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 7. Rev. Bryce Formwald of the Lutheran Congregations in Missions to Christ and Rev. Laird Engle, retired Danevang pastor, will be guest speakers. All are welcome.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
Wharton VFW Fundraiser
Wharton VFW Post No. 4474 will hold a pork steak lunch plate sale Friday, June 12 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out at the American Legion Hall in Wharton. There will also be a bake sale inside. Meals will be prepared by local veterans. For information contact the VFW at 533-3428 or 533-0111.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
Wharton County Convention
The Wharton County Republican Party will hold precinct conventions and the county convention Saturday, June 13 in the large meeting room of Grace Community Fellowship in Wharton, 1900 E. Boling Hwy. Coffee and socially distanced fellowship from 8 - 9 a.m., followed by conventions from 9 a.m. - noon. If interested in attending the Texas GOP convention in Houston July 16-18 as a delegate you should attend to get information.
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
BBQ Chicken Plate Sale
Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be having a plate sale Sunday, June 14 from 11 a.m. until sold out. For more information call 541-3775.
Closures CONTINUE
Art Show Canceled
The 63rd Annual Art Show scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ONGOING
Register Now For Summer Reading Club
The El Campo Branch Library’s Summer Reading Club registration continues at the library, 200 W. Church. Register to win prizes by reading or having someone read to you. Call 543-2362 for more information.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals is take out only Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For information, call 505-9362 or email: mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Precinct 4 Road Closed
CR 426 at CR 409 remains closed with an anticipated opening at the end of June. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
COVID-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
