Sunday, October 27
Church To Hold Songfest
The Third Annual Danevang Lutheran Songfest will be held Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Danevang Lutheran Church. It will host several musical groups from local churches and individuals will perform songs. A sandwich supper will be provided by the church. All ages are welcome to join. For information, call Linda Alderson at 543-7342.
St. Philip To Host Speaker
St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo is presenting Kitty Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1:00 - 4:30 p.m. Cleveland is a singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker from New Orleans. All welcome. For information, call 543-3770.
Society To Hold Turkey Dinner
St. Andrew Altar Society will host their Turkey Dinner Sunday, Oct. 27 at the St. Andrew Parish Hall in Hillje. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. for plates to go or dine in. There will also be a raffle and bake sale. For information contact Patsy Reck 512-653-9912.
Church Hosts Turkey Dinner
St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing will hold their annual turkey and dressing dinner Sunday, Oct. 27. Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dine-in or drive-through dinner will start at 11 a.m. with $12 plates. Live auction and raffle will take place at noon. For information call 241-5177.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
Take A Look At The Library
The Wharton County Library in Wharton is announcing for the first time in it’s history that they will be offering tours of the library. Tours will begin Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. Attendees will get a behind the scenes look at how the library operates and also make a unique craft using pages from discarded books. For information call Elene Gedevani at 532-8080.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
Trunk Or Treat To Be Held In Louise
First Baptist Church in Louise is having a Trunk or Treat event from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the church, 608 1st. There will be games, prizes and food. Event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
EL Campo Harvest Breakfast
A breakfast will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30 with the meal being served at 6:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 6 :45 a.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. For sponsorship and ticket information contact the El Campo Chamber at 543-2713.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
ECPD Trunk Or Treat
The El Campo Police Department will be holding its annual Trunk or Treat Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. All are welcome to come. Bring your children have a safe and fun way to trick or treat. Admission is free and don’t forget to wear your costume.
Power Up At WCEC
All trick or treaters are invited to free hot dog and chips Thursday, Oct. 31 at Wharton County Electric Coop, 1815 E. Jackson. Meal is drive - thru only from 4:30 - 6 p.m. One meal per child ages 12 and under.
5th Annual Trunk Or Treat
Catholic Daughters Court No. 2275 is hosting a Trunk or Treat event Thursday, Oct. 31 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in El Campo, starting with Mass at 6 p.m. The theme is “All Saints Day,” followed by trunk or treat in the parish hall. For information on a booth or the event, call Terri Beltran, Regent 361-554-7506 or Brandy Flores, Rec. Sec. 616-0202.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Retired Teachers Lunch
All Wharton County retired teachers are invited to a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church located at 421 Pietzsch in East Benard. To reserve your $8.00 lunch call one of the following numbers by Friday, Nov. 1: 533-2905, 541-9072, and 335-6675. The program will be honoring vets.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
19th Annual Texana Chili Spill
This year’s chili spill will be held Thursday, Nov. 7- Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Brackenridge Recreation Complex Main Event Center in Edna. The event will include a Veteran’s ceremony, appreciation dinner, a fireworks display and much more. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the fun filled days. For more information call 361-782-5229 or visit www.texanchilispill.com.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Free English Classes At The Library
Classes de ingles gratis para personas que estan comenzando a aprender y practicar ingles. El enfoque sera en el desarrollo del vocabulario, construccion de oraciones y conversacion oral. Cada Sabado a las, 10 a.m. La Biblioteca de El Campo 200 W. Church. Free English classes for individuals who are beginning to learn and practice the English language. Focus will be on vocabulary development, sentence construction and oral conversation. Meet Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Branch Library.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance
