All American
Baby Contest
To the winners of the All American Baby Contest: please come by our office at 203 E. Jackson to pick up certificates and checks. Office hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
State Passes Mask Ordinance
Effective Friday, July 3, Governor Abbott passed a mask ordinance for the state of Texas. To enter into a public establishment a mask must be worn.
Annual Polo Drive
Be the Light Community Outreach is now accepting new and gently used polo style shirts for the 2020-2021 school year. Drop off at 3 in 1 Fitness located at 602 Farenthold in El Campo, please wash before donating. For more information and to register your child, call Jennifer at 616-7102. Polos will be handed out at the back to school bash on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Willie Bell Park.
wednesday, july 15
Executive Meeting
The American Legion executive meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the legion hall.
BOGO Book Fair
The El Campo Branch Library, located at 200 W. Church, is hosting a Buy-One-Get-One-Free Scholastic Book Fair from Wednesday, July 15 through Saturday, July 25 in the Mayor’s Room. There will be a wide selection of books, posters and other items for all ages. Patrons are required to wear their face masks and either wear gloves (provided by the library) or use hand sanitizer before touching any book or item. For more information, call 543-2362 or visit www.whartonco.lib.tx.us.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
KCs Host BBQ Chicken Meal
Knights Of Columbus No. 2490 will be selling plates Sunday, July 19 at the KC Hall from 11 a.m. until sold out. For information call 541-3775.
BBQ Back To School Bash
A back to school fundraiser will be held Sunday, July 19 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Napa Auto Parts located at 601 N. Mechanic. Food will be catered by Goodtymes BBQ. All proceeds go towards backpacks and school supplies. For more information call 616-7337.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
General Membership Meeting
The Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition will have a general membership meeting on Tuesday, July 21. In an effort to practice social distancing, the meeting will be held in Crescent Hall at the fairgrounds beginning at 7 p.m. Face masks will be required for entry. For questions call 677-3350.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
Benefit BBQ Dinner
A drive-thru barbecue dinner will be held Thursday, July 23 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Tree House Furniture, located at 817 W. Loop. All proceeds will help the Lisa Kocurek family for outstanding funeral expenses. Plates will be $10. For tickets, contact Shyann Kocurek at 332-8909. Due to Covid-19, extra precautions will be taken to ensure safety for all.
ONGOING
Help Paper Update Church Times
As El Campo and the state slowly return to normal gatherings, church leaders are asked to contact the El Campo Leader-News and notify if you are back on regular schedule or have modified worship times. This information will be listed in the Saturday Church Page. Email bulletinboard@leader-news.com with information.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals is take out only Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For information, call 505-9362 or email: mannamealsec@gmail.com.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
COVID-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games will begin at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Bill Assistance
Helping Hands offers assistance with utility payments for those in need. For information, contact Ann Starup at 543-9504.
