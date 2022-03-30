Make Life Better
One Can At A Time
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor Of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The request is for non-perishable food items only at this time. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
Saturday, April 2
Grief Retreat
The Cathedral Center at St. Gabriel Hall in Victoria will be holding a ministry on April 2 for parents who have lost a child. Contact Pat Hoelscher at 257-9984 or Deacon Larry Hoelscher at 578-3934. Register for free at www.victoruadiocese.org/grief-day-retreat.
wednesay, April 6
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a blood drive Wednesday, April 6 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule your appointment go to commitforlife.org and use sponsor code 5911 or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775.
Teachers Meeting
Wharton County Retired Teachers will meet Wednesday, April 6 at First United Methodist Church, located at 421 Pietzsch in East Bernard at 10:30 a.m. RSVP to 541-9072 or 281-798-6261.
Thursday, April 7
Light Up The Square El Campo
The Crisis Center is asking area residents to come to Evans Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7 for Light Up The Square, an event focusing on the plight of abuse victims.
Friday, April 8
WCYF Cook-Off
The Wharton County Youth Fair will be holding their Cook-Off Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at the Carnival Parking Lot, located at 6036 FM 961 Rd. in Wharton.
Leader-News Bulletin
Board Update
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. Effective March 21, 2022 the El Campo Leader-News will be unable to provide free listings for for-profit events including cookoffs, fundraisers and plate sales even if they are hosted by a non-profit. For-profit listings will be posted under the newly-created “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost. No charge events, relief drives and the like will continue to be published in the Bulletin Board. Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.