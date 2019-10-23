All phone numbers are area code (979), unless otherwise noted.
Wharton County Democrats To Meet
The Wharton County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in Wharton at 9ers Grill, 112 W. Boling Hwy., in their meeting room. They will discuss new voting procedures and the November election on amendments to the Texas Constitution. For information contact Jeffery Dixon 281-795-6485.
Party Under The Bridge
A party sponsored by Paul and Cindy Webb will be held at Dinsoaur Park in Wharton, 403 W. Colorado, on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 - 8 p.m. There will be food trucks, music provided by a DJ, face painting and much more. Free t-shirts will be handed out to the first 200 people.
Tejano Jamz Chamber Blender
A chamber blender will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at El Campo Seafood and Grill. The blender is hosted by Tejano Jamz, refreshments will be provided and everyone is welcome to attend.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Book Fair At The Library
The El Campo Branch Library will be holding a Scholastic Book Fair from Friday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 2 during regular library hours. There will be a wide selection of books for all children. For information, call 543-2362 or visit the library’s website at www.whartonco.lib.tx.us.
SATURDAY OCT. 26
Wharton VFW Hosts Fundraiser
Wharton VFW Post No. 4474 will hold a fundraiser 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at the Wharton American Legion Hall. There will be lunch plates as well as a bake sale. Dine in and pick up will be available. For information on tickets contact Daniel Garza 453-1700 or Ray Kacer 533-0111.
Sunday, October 27
Church To Hold Songfest
The Third Annual Danevang Lutheran Songfest will be held Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Danevang Lutheran Church. It will host several musical groups from local churches and individuals will perform songs. A sandwich supper will be provided by the church. All ages are welcome to join. For information, call Linda Alderson at 543-7342.
St. Philip To Host Speaker
St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo is presenting Kitty Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1:00 - 4:30 p.m. Cleveland is a singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker from New Orleans. All welcome. For information, call 543-3770.
Society To Hold Turkey Dinner
St. Andrew Altar Society will host their Turkey Dinner Sunday, Oct. 27 at the St. Andrew Parish Hall in Hillje. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. for plates to go or dine in. There will also be a raffle and bake sale. For information contact Patsy Reck 512-653-9912.
Church Hosts Turkey Dinner
St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing will hold their annual turkey and dressing dinner Sunday, Oct. 27. Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dine-in or drive-through dinner will start at 11 a.m. with $12 plates. A live auction and raffle will take place at noon. For information call Vincent Nemec at 241-5177.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
EL Campo Harvest Breakfast
A breakfast will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30 with the meal being served at 6:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 6 :45 a.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. For sponsorship and ticket information contact the El Campo Chamber at 543-2713.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
ECPD Trunk Or Treat
The El Campo Police Department will be holding its annual Trunk or Treat Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. All are welcome to come. Bring your children have a safe and fun way to trick or treat. Admission is free and don’t forget to wear your costume.
Power Up At WCEC
All trick or treaters are invited to free hot dog and chips Thursday, Oct. 31 at WCEC located at 1815 E. Jackson. The meal is drive - thru only from 4:30 - 6 p.m. One meal per child ages 12 and under.
5TH Annual Trunk Or Treat
Catholic Daughters Court No. 2275 is hosting a Trunk or Treat event at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in El Campo, starting with Mass at 6 p.m. The theme is “All Saints Day,” followed by trunk or treat in the parish hall. For information on a booth or the event, call Terri Beltran, Regent 361-554-7506 or Brandy Flores, Rec. Sec. 616-0202.
ONGOING
Mystery At The Plaza
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, will perform Ken Ludwig’s BASKERVILLE A Sherlock Holmes Mystery Oct. 18 - 27, presented by El Campo Memorial Hospital. Ludwig transforms the classic into a murderously funny adventure. Showtimes are Friday and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information call 282-2226 or visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. Legion Hosts Friday Night Bingo American Legion Post 251 host bingo games every Fridays with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.