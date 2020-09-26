ITEMS COLLECTED for elderly
The El Campo Leader-News is heading up a collection of needed items for local senior citizens living at two affordable living complexes. Suggested items include cleaning supplies, laundry and dish detergent (small bottles), personal care items and adult pull-ups. Due to COVID precautions, we asked that items be unopened. They may be dropped off at the newspaper office, 203 E. Jackson, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
TAKE BACK MED PROGRAM
The El Campo Police Department is participating in the “National Medication Take Back Program.” The Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA, started the program as a way for citizens to properly dispose of expired or unwanted medications. Anybody wanting to dispose of their medication just walks into the El Campo Public Safety building at 1011 West Loop, drops the medication into a secure bin and leaves. The bin, located inside the lobby, is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For assistance with dropping off the medication, 8 a.m. - 5. p.m Monday - Friday, call the police department, 543-5311, and someone will assist you. No questions asked and no paperwork. Medications will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal. The collection ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The following items are accepted: prescription patches, medications, and ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medications for animals and vape pens. Batteries MUST BE REMOVED from the vape pen. The following items are NOT accepted: any type of needles, inhalers, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide or any aerosol cans.
club TAKING ORDERS
Bluebonnet Extension Education Club members are selling assorted nuts. The last day to place an order is Wednesday, Sept. 30 by calling one of the following members: Donna Shimek, 320-7850; Cynthia Priesmeyer, 578-1867; Genevieve Hicks, 240-9700 and Norma Korenek, 541-6356. All proceeds will be used for various projects the club supports. Orders will be in before Thanksgiving.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Prayer For Our Country
A prayer service at noon Saturday, Sept. 26 in Evans Park in El Campo invites all to come. Apostle Tony Freeman will officiate. For information, call 332-6321 or email tony@gloryrealm.org.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
Life Chain Sunday
A national event known as Life Chain Sunday will be held in El Campo on Sunday, Oct. 4. Participants will gather at Mikeska’s parking lot directly across from Rioux Hardware at 1:45 p.m. to select their signs and proceed to the street to witness their pro life belief. For more information contact 543-3403.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8 - 9
Annual Pumpkin Patch
The Theta Delta Annual Pumpkin Patch will be held this year at Showplace 3 in El Campo, located at 820 West Loop. The pre-sale VIP pass tickets are limited and are $25. The VIP will be held from 6 p.m. until dark Friday, Oct. 9. For the Saturday, Oct. 19, event, it will be held from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. General admission is $10. Yard wooden pumpkins will be available for purchase at the event. Details can be found on Facebook at 2020 Theta Delta Annual Pumpkin Patch, or call 541- 9738. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available.
tuesday, october 13
Project Graduation Benefit Meal Tickets
ECHS is selling Turkey and Dressing meal tickets to help support the Class of 2020’s Project Graduation. Plates can be picked up at El Campo Civic Center from 4:30 - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 drive thru only. The meal is catered by Werners and tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased by any participating senior.
ONGOING
Fall Registration
The Boys & Girls Club of El Campo is taking registrations for its Fall After-School program. Register at www.bgcelcampo.org/programs. Information is on the web page or call the office at 543-8320.
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
