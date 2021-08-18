Hunters Education Course Available
A hunters education course will be offered in Wharton County on two Saturdays. Hunters education is required by the state for all hunters born after Sept. 2, 1971. To complete the course you must be 9 years old or older. The first class will be offered 1 - 7 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at the Wharton County Fairgrounds in the Directors Room. A second class will be 1 - 7 p.m. Saturday Aug. 21 at the same location. These are two separate classes and you can attend either one, you do not have to attend both to become certified. To register, go online to: https://tpwd.elementlms.com/, or contact Aaron Wilson, 936-581-0734 or by email at awilson@ricebirds.net. Cost of the course is $15, which is due at time of arrival on your class date. Cash or check, no credit cards, will be accepted.
Thursday, Aug. 19
100 Club Postpones Banquet
Wharton County 100 Club Annual Awards Banquet scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19 has been postponed. The event will be held at a later date.
Sunday, Aug. 22
KCs Serving Fried Chicken
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 is having a fried chicken dinner fundraiser, $10 per plate, to-go only on Sunday, Aug. 22. Serving begins at 11 a.m. until sold out at the KC Hall. Proceeds will benefit St. Philip teachers’ supply fund.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Boosters Selling Pork Steak Meal
St Philip School Booster Club is having a pork steak meal fundraiser from 11 a.m. - 12: 30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Plates, $12 each, will be drive-thru only at the St. Philip Parish Hall on Depot. For information, call Raelyn Leopold, 541-6325.
Ongoing
PUPS Assists With Spay/Neuter
From now through the end of October, Prevent Unwanted Pets (PUPS) is assisting cat owners with the cost of having their animal spayed or neutered at $30 per cat. To learn more, call 281-797-4681.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. Legion Hosts Friday Night Bingo. American Legion Post 251 host bingo games every Fridays with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
