SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR Businesses
Free sanitizer spray and wipes available for El Campo businesses Monday - Friday at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold on a first come first served basis. Call the office 543-6727 for more information.
saturday, april 15
church holds grief support retreat
Strength for the Journey, a grief ministry for parents whose children have died, is holding a retreat from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Family Center, in Hallettsville. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information contact Pat Hoelscher at 257-9984.
tuesday, april 18
students need participants
The students of ECISD HOSA are in need of participants for their Phlebotomy program. Friends and family are invited Tues., April 18, Wed., April 19, Wed. April 26 and Wed., May 3 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. held in classroom H7. Participants can enter through the back door to H bulding off of Avenue F. All participants will be entered into a raffle drawing to win one of five $50 gift cards or the grand prize of a $200 gift card.
friday, april 21
Club holds muster
The Wharton County A&M Club 2023 Muster will be held Friday, April 21 at the Wharton Civic Center, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. and guest speaker Mr. Glenn Hegar ‘93, 36th Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. For more information call 541-9004, email WCagsMuster@gmail.com or 253-0916, lauren.mayfield@hlavinka.com.
saturday, april 29
1973 Class reunion
ECHS class of 1973 will celebrate their 50th reunion Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Parish Hall in New Taiton. For more information contact Donna at 281-814-7150 or Diane at 257-7304.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEER TODAY
Start the year off right by volunteering with Houston Hospice - El Campo today, call for more information at 578-0314.
Publish Your Event
Are you or your organization hosting an event that is free to the public? Send information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
