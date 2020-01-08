THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Wharton Garden Club Meeting
The Wharton Garden Club, including members from other towns in the county, will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 9 - 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 207 Bob-o-Link Lane in Wharton. Lauren Simpson will present “How and why to garden for wildlife in your own backyard.” Lauren is the creator of the social media page for Julian’s Crossing Wildlife Habitat. Visitors are welcome, membership is $10. For more information, contact 533-7339.
Greenpoint Ag Chamber Blender
Greenpoint Ag is hosting a Chamber Blender Thursday, Jan. 9 from 4 - 6 p.m. at 1006 Frank Stubbs in El Campo. There will be refreshments and door prizes. Everyone is welcome to come and see their new office.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
Youth Development Theatre Classes
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton located at 120 S. Houston will be holding Spring 2020 Youth Development Theatre Classes. The first class starts Saturday, Jan. 11. Classes are from 10 a.m. - noon. The semester is a total of 10 classes and limited to 20 students on a first come, first serve basis. To get more information about signing up, contact The Plaza at 282-2226 or visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Coffee With The Cops
Come out and meet the El Campo Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol); Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens and staff on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. at Mollie B’s, 1602 N. Mechanic. Come and go complimentary coffee and snacks will be available. For more information, call 578-5261.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
100 Club Annual Membership
Mark your calender for The 100 Club of Wharton County’s Annual Membership Meeting to be held Thursday, Jan. 16 at the El Campo Civic Center. Social hour is at 6 p.m., dinner will be prepared by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Association at 7 p.m. followed by guest speaker District Attorney Dawn Allison, and a short meeting with election of officers and directors for 2020. Membership dues can be paid the night of the banquet and new members are welcome. For more information, call 332-1915.
Preferida De Monterrey Chamber Blender
Preferida De Monterrey, 708 S. Mechanic, is hosting a Chamber Blender Thursday, Jan. 16 from 4 - 6 p.m. There will be food and refreshments. Everyone is welcome to come out and socialize.
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
El Campo Fire Dept. Blood Drive
The El Campo Fire Department will be holding a blood drive Monday, January 20 from 12:00 - 4:30 p.m. at Donor Coach located at 1011 West Loop. For more information please contact Terry Stanphill at 543-5311 or go to giveblood.org to schedule an appointment, use sponsor code: C789 For all who donate will receive a free t-shirt.
ONGOING
Blanket Drive Being Held For Elderly
Angel Home Health agency in Wharton is heading up a blanket drive for elderly clients in the Wharton County area. They are accepting any size, color or type of blanket at Mid Coast Medical Clinic, 305 Sandy Corner Road; Professional Pharmacy, 1264 N. Mechanic, and Meridian Assisted Living, 3515 West Loop.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office located at 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For more information contact the VA office at 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. #C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
