SUNDAY, AUGUST 16
Elks Fundraiser Meal
The Elks Fried Chicken Meal Fundraiser will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Columbus hall. The $10 plates will be prepared by KC members. For more information, call 541-9443.
Church Sponsors Blood Drive
The First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Blood Drive for Todd Socha to be held Sunday, August 16 at the Fellowship Hall located at 1001 Avenue I. The drive will be from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call Jackie Condra at 361-550-8309.
Plaza Holds Virtual Auditions
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton will be holding virtual auditions starting Aug. 16-18 at 6 p.m. For more information please call 282-2226 or visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
Meal Benefits School
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be selling fried chicken plates to-go only starting 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. The benefits will go to St. Philip’s school teacher supply fund.
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
