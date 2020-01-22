Fundraiser To Benefit
Extension Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club has extra pecans and nuts for sale through February. All proceeds will go to 4H and non 4H scholarships as well as donations to other organizations. There will be cashews, walnut halves, pistachios, dried apricots, cran-slam, fiesta mix, fruit mix, mountain mix, sugar-free chocolate pecans, an assorted variety of peanuts and much more. For information, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Ornaments Ready For Pickup
The Celebration of Life Christmas ornaments for 2019 may be picked up the week of Jan. 27 at the Hospice Office, located at 1102 N. Mechanic. For more information contact 578-0314/541-9944.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
Wharton County Democrats Meeting
The Wharton County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 in the 9er’s Grill meeting room, 112 W. Boling Hwy. in Wharton. For more, contact Jeff Dixon at 281-795-6485.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
Wild Game Supper
Wild Game Supper, 101 Gun and Kubota ATV and five guns Drawing - Big Buck Contest will be Friday, Jan. 24 at the KC Hall in Hallettsville, 321 US-77. Drawing tickets sold at Hoffer’s Drive-in Grocery, Morton Drive-in Grocery, Rainosek’s True Value, E-Barr or the KC Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and supper 5:30 p.m. Wild game served including deer, hog, dove, duck, crawfish, wild rice and duck gumbo. Admission is $12, supper is free. For more information, contact 361-798-5934.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
Benefit Seafood Lunch And Dinner
The 67th Annual Deutschburg Benefit Seafood Lunch and Dinner will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Deutschburg Community Center located at 4501 FM 1862 in Palacios. Seafood plates will be served from 11:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. Dine-in and to-go plates available as well. There will also be auctions from 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on many homemade goods from the Deutschburg Community.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
Annual Polka Festival
The annual Polka Festival will be held Sunday, Jan. 26. Time and place TBA.
El Campo Senior Serve
The annual steak dinner and talent show will be put on by El Campo High School students at Senior Serve to be held at the El Campo Civic Center Sunday, Jan. 26 from 6 - 9 p.m. Students raise funds for Project Graduation. For information, call 543-6341.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Benefit Meal And Raffle
A Warren “Butch” Witcher medical benefit meal and raffle will be held Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at FESCO, Ltd., 711 E. Jackson (Enter from Pierce). To-go plates and raffle tickets will be on sale. Contact Randy Tarver or Jennifer Kollaja at 543-9451.
El Campo Chamber Banquet & Gala
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will hold its Annual Banquet and Gala at the El Campo Civic Center on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6 - 9 p.m. For more information contact 543-2713.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3
WCYF Entries Due
Entries for the Wharton County Youth Fair’s Creative Arts Department are due by 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3 at the fair office, or they may be faxed or emailed, but please include required signatures. Payment can be conveniently submitted online at https://whartonca.fairwire.com/. For information, visit: www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
West Wharton County Cookoff
West Wharton County Firefighters will hold their 4th Annual BBQ Cookoff Friday, Feb 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at the E.C.V.F.D. Training Field. There will be a BBQ cookoff that will have pay outs and trophies, there will also be a car show, judging begins at 2 p.m. All benefits will go to Danevang, Louise, and El Campo Volunteer Fire Departments. For Cook off entry information please contact, ECVFD Jared Merta 578-1341, LVFD Scott Charbula 637-0414, and DVFD Ben Rivera at 578-3915.
Eagle Lake Senior Citizens Dance
The Eagle Lake Community Center, located at 100 N. Walnut will hold a dance Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. Dances are held the first friday of every month. For information call Harry or Helen at 234-2903.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office located at 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For more information contact the VA office at 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
