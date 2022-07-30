Bulletin Board 7-30-2022

Bulletin Board Update

Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. Effective March 21, 2022 the El Campo Leader-News will be unable to provide free listings for for-profit events including cookoffs, fundraisers and plate sales even if they are hosted by a non-profit.

For-profit listings will be posted under the newly-created “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com.

Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.

No charge events, relief drives and the like will continue to be published in the Bulletin Board.

Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED

Pilgrim Rest ASAP is gearing up for their Annual Back2School Bash, and are in need of school supplies. If you or your business would like to be a backpack sponsor, contact Pilgrim Rest. Notebook paper, pencils, glue sticks and bottles, pens, scissors, folders, colors, markers, hi lighters, spirals, etc. can be sent to Pilgrim Rest ASAP, P.O. Box 525, El Campo, 77437.

