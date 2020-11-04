toys FOR TOTS
collecting for local kids
Toys for Tots has begun collecting toys, monetary donations, hosting fundraisers and more. If you would like to help, contact 320-9841 or whartoncounty@toysfortots.org. Donations can be made to 332 Henson in El Campo and toys can be dropped off at the Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson.
saturday, november 7
Short Stacks With Santa Coming
First Baptist Church of El Campo, 206 Depot, hosts a day of pancakes, games, face painting and more with Santa. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids under 18 and $3 off with a toy donation. Face masks must be worn, but can be removed for photos.
wednesday, november 11
Blood Drive Honors Child
A blood drive will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at VonDerAu in El Campo in honor of Noah Hollingsworth. Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, visit www.giveblood.org and login to Digital Donar, enter sponsor code VDAF or contact Andy Hollingsworth at 512-626-2301.
St. Philip’s Honoring Vets
All local veterans are invited to join in on the Veterans Day Drive-by Program beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Please remain in vehicles and proceed south on Depot (from Norris Street) then turn right on Church Street. For more information, call 543-2901.
ECISD Campuses Host Parade
A Veteran’s Day parade will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 beginning at 9 a.m. The start of the parade will be on Avenue I facing Hutchins Elementary. Veterans are asked to stay in their vehicles and will be recognized for their service.
ONGOING
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
