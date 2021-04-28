Houston-Galveston Area Agency On Aging Seminars Via Zoom
The Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging is offering seminars in conjunction with Senior Medicare Patron and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services over a three-day period, starting at 2 p.m. each day. The topic for the first session on Wednesday, May 5 will be: “Don’t be a Victim – Tips to Protect, Detect and Report Medicare Fraud.” Thursday will cover “COVID-19 Updates from CMS” and Friday will be Certified Benefits Counselors, Houston-Galveston AAA, your local resource for “Help with Medicare.” The El Campo Library has flyers available with a list of Zoom websites for patrons to tune in to the sessions. If patrons would like to watch it at the library there is very limited space. Each lasts one hour. For more information, call 1-800-437-7396.
Thursday, April 29
Active Shooter Program
Corporal Mark Biskup will present an active shooter program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29 in the Duson room at the El Campo Civic Center. No one under the age of 17 will be allowed to attend. The presentation will last approximately an hour. If any church, school, business or civic organization wishes to have this program presented at their location, they can call Corporal Biskup at 543-5311 to set up a date.
Sunday, May 2
Plaza To Hold Auditions
The Wharton Plaza Theatre is holding auditions for its upcoming production of Hello, Dolly! at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 4. Auditions will be in person but will follow social distancing protocols. Character descriptions and further details are posted on the Plaza website where one can also register for an audition: www.whartonplazatheatre.org/audition.
Monday, May 3
United Ag Coop is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. until noon Monday, May 3. Contact Sally Andel, 543-6284, or go to CommitforLife.org to schedule an appointment. Sponsor code is C037. Be sure to bring an ID.
Ongoing
Registration For Summer Camp
The El Campo Museum is beginning registration for its summer camp programs. Animal Camp will run eight weeks on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon starting on June 9 through July 28. Science camp will run six weeks 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays June 17 through July 22. To register in advance, call 543-6855.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Heritage Center Now Open
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games and opportunities to volunteer.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost with a convenient drive-thru access every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
