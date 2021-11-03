Lady Lions Collecting Glasses
The El Campo Lady Lions have volunteered to collect used eye glasses from the deposit boxes in El Campo. Those who wish to donate eye wear can contact the group to have them picked up by notifying them by email at ecladylions@yahoo.com or message them on their Facebook page. Also, businesses who wish to have a box placed in their office, can contact Barbara Bean at barbean812@yahoo.com. Providing eye glasses to people who need them, but can’t afford the cost, is a project of Lions Clubs all over the world.
Bow Wow Meal Tickets
Available Now
Support Wharton County’s homeless pets and enjoy SPOT’s Bow Wow benefit chicken fried chicken dinner at the El Campo Knights of Columbus Hall 5 - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. The meal will also be served in Wharton from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the KC Hall. Tickets are $12 each and available by calling Leeanna at 332-8434. Tickets are now available at Coastal Plains Animal Hospital or El Campo Animal Hospital. In Wharton, they are available by contacting Kathy at 533-1082 or going by Alamont or Wharton Veterinary clinics.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Retired Teachers To Meet
All Wharton County retired teachers planning to attend the meeting at First United Methodist Church in East Bernard on Wednesday, Nov. 3 must reserve their meal by Oct. 27 by calling 533-6675, 335-3905 or 541-9072. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served and is $8 per plate. New retirees are welcome to attend. The group is accepting new or gently used children’s books for their book project.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Library Hosts Book Fair
The El Campo Branch Library, 200 W. Church, is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair Thursday, Nov. 4 through Saturday, Nov. 13 during regular library hours. Fifty percent of total sales will come back to the library in free books for the children’s area. There will be a wide selection of books for all children and gift books perfect for the holiday season. For information, call the library at 543-2362 or visit the library’s website at www.whartonco.lib.tx.us.
Monday, Nov. 8
Farewell Reception To Honor Matocha
A come-and-go farewell reception for Lifestyle Editor Quala Matocha on her retirement from the newspaper will be 4 - 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson. All are invited to come and share their memories with Quala.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Parents Invited To GT Meeting
El Campo ISD is conducting an informational meeting about the K-12 Gifted/Talented program at 5:30 p.m. Parents who are interested in having their child formally assessed for the program are encouraged to attend the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Hutchins Elementary Cafeteria. For information, call 543-8255.
Strength For Journey To Meet
A grief ministry for parents who have lost a child will be meeting from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 108 St. 6th in Ganado. The topic of reflection will be “My kiss from Christ - Persevering after the loss of my child.” Meetings include prayer, presentations by clergy and other parents who have lost a child and an opportunity to meet others on the grief journey. For information, call Patricia Hoelscher at 257-9984, phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org, or Deacon Larry Hoelscher at 578-3934, lhoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
Thursday, Nov. 11
El Campo ISD Hosts Veterans Day Parade
Veterans and their families living in El Campo and surrounding communities are invited to participate in El Campo ISD Veterans Day parade on Thursday, Nov. 11. The parade will start at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to come to the El Campo Civic Center parking lot by 8:45 a.m. to start off with the “Star Spangled Banner” and then follow the parade leader to each ECISD campus and St. Philip Catholic School. The parade will end after going past the front of St. Philip. Veterans may disperse in either direction on Hoskins Broadway. Veterans please feel free to decorate your cars. Veterans will be able to stay in their vehicles while also being recognized for their service at each campus. Parents please understand that due to traffic issues, this parade is for our students to honor our veterans. This parade is not for parents to drive in, unless you are a veteran. For questions, contact Toya Matthews at Hutchins Elementary, 543-5481.
Legion Selling Pork Steak Dinner
The American Legion Post 251 will be selling barbecue pork steaks, to-go only, on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the American Legion Hall. Plates are $12 and presale only by calling any of these numbers: 578-2757, 541-6586, 541-6585, 578-1717 or from any Legion member. There will be no dining inside the hall. Serving will be from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
LHS Recognizes Veterans
Louise High School Student Council will be having a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the High School Gym. All veterans are invited to attend.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Wharton Co. Cares Selling Flower Bowls
Wharton County Cares is selling seasonal flowering plant bowls for their annual fundraiser, $35 each. To order now (presale), call Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Becky Koudela, 332-1685. Flowers can be picked up from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at United Ag on Wharton St.
Sunday, Nov. 14
KCs Having Pork Steak Dinner
Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 is selling barbecue pork steak plates, $12 each, to-go only at the Columbus Hall on Sunday, Nov. 14. Serving starts at 11 a.m. and continues until all plates are sold out.
Ongoing
Supplies Needed For VA Hospital
A supply drive is under way for veterans of the VA hospital in Houston. Items can be dropped off at the El Campo Leader-News or The Shed. Items needed include bath and body products (travel sizes if possible), deodorant, white or black crew socks, men’s and women’s undergarments, combs, brushes, nail clippers, new caps, T-shirts and more. Items are being collected through Nov. 30.
Medicare Questions Answered?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Businesses Host Third Thursdays
The Wharton Downtown Business Association is hosting Third Thursdays featuring food trucks, entertainment and a night of shopping. Third Thursday will take place each month from 5 - 8 p.m.
Pilgrim Rest Giving Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
