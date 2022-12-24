Help Elderly
With Grocery
Non-perishable foods, soaps, body care items and even puzzle books or similar items are needed now to help seniors and disabled residents. The El Campo Leader-News along with the Rotary Club of El Campo are partnering for a food/relief drive for seniors. Drop off items at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson. Look for more drop off sites coming soon. Would your organization like to help? Contact Shannon Crabtree at 543-3363.
Holiday closures
City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas. The El Campo Leader-News will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and reopen for business Monday, Dec. 26, 8 a.m.
Saturday, December 24
Church Holds Candlelight Service
First Baptist Church of El Campo is holding a candlelight service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Enjoy a family photo booth, wassail and praise packets for the kids, all are welcome.
Sunday, January 1
Church Holds New Years Sermon
First Baptist Church of El Campo invites everyone to worship with them on 11 a.m. New Year’s Day as they welcome back Worship Leader Sydney Escamilla. Pastor Martin will be holding a sermon series called, “Resolutions That Will Change Your Life” during all of January.
ONGOING
Keep Supper ON THE TABLE
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
QUESTIONS ABOUT MEDICARE?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every third Thursday of each month to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
DONATE USED EYEGLASSES
The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
HAVE A HAPPENING?
For-profit listings including cook offs, fundraisers and plate sales can be posted under “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify for Bulletin Board. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
