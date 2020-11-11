sponsor A Veteran wreath
Wreaths Across America are taking orders for wreaths to be placed on a veteran’s grave. Deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 23. For wreath pick up and information, call Glenell Wenglar, 543-0374, or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net.
ANNUAL BAZAAR to Be VIRTUAL
ECISD’s Life Skill Classes are holding their Annual Holiday Bazaar virtually this year. Orders for the Nov. 19 pick up are due Nov. 16, orders for Dec. 17 pick up are due Dec. 14. To shop, visit: http://bit.ly/2020bazaar. There will also be a QR code. For information call 543-9051 or email drek@ecisd.org.
wednesday, november 11
Blood Drive Honors Child
A blood drive to honor Noah Hollingsworth will be 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at VonDerAu in El Campo. Appointments are preferred by scheduling at visit www.giveblood.org and login to Digital Donor, enter sponsor code VDAF or call 512-626-2301.
St. Philip’s Honoring Vets
All local veterans are invited to participate in the Veterans Day Drive-by Program beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Please remain in vehicles and proceed south on Depot (from Norris Street), turn right on Church Street. For more information, call 543-2901.
High School Honors Veterans
Louise High School Student Council hosts a Veterans Day program 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Louise High School Stadium. If you have any veteran pictures that you would like displayed on our veterans’ wall, please email vgaona@louiseisd.net with name, military branch and title.
ECISD Campuses Host Parade
A Veteran’s Day parade will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The start of the parade will be on Avenue I facing Hutchins Elementary. Veterans are asked to stay in their vehicles and will be recognized for their service.
saturday, november 14
Society Holds Bake Sale
St. Procopius Altar Society will be holding a bake sale from 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 until sold out at Sablatura’s Grocery in Louise.
sunday, November 15
BBQ Plates For Sale
Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be selling BBQ chicken plates at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at the KC Hall. For information call 541-3775.
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voicemail submissions.
