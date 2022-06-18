SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED
Pilgrim Rest is gearing up for their Annual Back2School Bash, and are in need of school supplies. If you or your business would like to be a backpack sponsor please contact Pilgrim Rest. School supplies such as notebook paper, pencils, glue sticks and bottles, pens, scissors, folders, colors, markers, hilighters and spirals can be sent to Pilgrim Rest ASAP, P.O. Box 525, El Campo, 77437.
ATTN: ECHS CLASS OF 1972
A 50th class reunion for the ECHS Class of 1972 will be held Oct. 8. All class members who have not been contacted, call Sheri Ziegenhals 616-0111, Teresa Shimek 578-1417 or Kathy Bodungen at 541-3466 or bodungen@sbcglobal.net to update contact information.
Help Lives One Can At A Time
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor Of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The request is for non-perishable food items only at this time. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
Sunday, JUNE 19
Farewell Reception
Saint Philip The Apostle Catholic Church invites you to a farewell reception for Fr. Chase Goodman, Sunday, June 19 at the Mikeska’s Fellowship Hall following the Eucharistic Procession at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, JUNE 25
Library Holds Rock Painting
The Wharton Main Library, 1920 N. Fulton, is hosting Kindness Rock Garden from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., join in painting rocks, all materials will be provided. For more information call 532-8080.
ONGOING
Records Available
If your child received their last special education services during the 2014-2015 school year, you have the option to come by the Meadow Lane Resource Center Special Education Department, located at 2620 Meadow Lane in El Campo, to pick up their records. Parents will have from now until July 11. The Specaial Education office is open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bulletin Board Update
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. Effective March 21, 2022 the El Campo Leader-News will be unable to provide free listings for for-profit events including cookoffs, fundraisers and plate sales even if they are hosted by a non-profit. For-profit listings will be posted under the newly-created “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost. No charge events, relief drives and the like will continue to be published in the Bulletin Board. Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
