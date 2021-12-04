Bulletin Board

Santa Coming
To EC Museum
The El Campo Museum is welcoming Santa and his workshop this year for their annual Christmas Pictures with Santa. The photo stage will be set up and decorated and they will be accepting registrations for picture slots until the day of. For more information, call 979-543-6885 or email ask@elcampomuseum.org. Sign up can be found at www.tinyurl.com/SantaPictures2021.
Saturday, DEC. 4
Civic Center Holds Christmas Mall
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Christmas Mall, Saturday Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
Sunday DEC. 5
Church Raises Funds For Youth
St. John’s Scholarship Games Party will be held Sunday, Dec. 5. Doors will open at 4 p.m. at the Taiton Community Center. There will be Bingo, games, door prizes, drawing (with a quilt), mini drawing, auction, silent auction and a visit from Santa Claus with plenty of refreshments to enjoy. All proceeds will benefit the youth of St. John’s.
thursday, DEC. 9
Lodge Hosts Hamburger Meal
El Campo Elks Lodge is holding a drive-through hamburger meal to-go only on 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Civic Center. Plates are $10. Pre-sell tickets available at Superior Motor Parts, Hoffer’s Lupe Express, United Ag, Rioux Hardware and Screen Stop or call the Elks Lodge at 543-3701, or call Chris Wendel at 541-9443 and leave a message. There will be a limited number of drive up meal ticket sales available the day of the event.
tuesday, DEC. 14
Council Holds Annual Supper
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is holding their Annual Sportsman and Raffle Stew Supper on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Tickets are $20. For more information contact Richard Raun 541-3775.
wednesday, DEC. 15
Communtiy Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. Donors will receive a voucher for a free medium pizza and a Blood Center item of their choice. If you donated November 17 you will be ineligible for donation. For information contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit giveblood.org to schedule your appointment, use sponsor code 5911.
ONGOING
Community Jazz Band Forming
Anyone with experience playing a jazz band instrument is invited to join a new Community Jazz Band organized by Wharton County Junior College Band Director Joe Waldrop. The group will meet two Sundays a month at the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus and play popular tunes from the Big Band era. There is no age restriction, but those interested must own their own instrument. Instruments needed include trumpet, trombone, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone, piano, bass guitar, rhythm guitar, drums and clarinet. Contact Waldrop at waldropj@wcjc.edu or call 979-532-6366 or text 979-533-3473 for more information.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
Leader-News
Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.