EL CAMPO ISD NEW CALL OUT
SYSTEM, NUMBER AVAILABLE
El Campo ISD has moved to a new call out system, if you receive a call from 501-712-2633 in Little Rock, Ark, answer and save that number on your phone to receive messages from the school district throughout the year.
DONATE USED EYEGLASSES
The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Keep SUpper ON THE TABLE
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The request is for non-perishable food items only at this time. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
ONGOING
Season Tickets Still Available
It’s not too late to purchase season tickets, the deadline is Thursday, Aug. 25. Contact Carrie Bibbs 543-1867 or email chibbs@ricebirds.net.
Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every third Thursday of each month to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bulletin Board Update
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. Effective March 21, 2022 the El Campo Leader-News will be unable to provide free listings for for-profit events including cookoffs, fundraisers and plate sales even if they are hosted by a non-profit.
For-profit listings will be posted under the newly-created “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com.
Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.
No charge events, relief drives and the like will continue to be published in the Bulletin Board.
Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
