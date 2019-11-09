ECVFD Cheese Balls Orders
Being Taken Now
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary is taking orders for cheese balls, plain or hot. They are $7 each, and must be ordered by Wednesday, Nov. 13. Delivery date will be the week of Nov. 20. Orders can be placed with auxiliary members and can also be placed by calling Helen at 543-0173 and El Campo Chamber of Commerce at 543-2713.
Honor Military Persons
With A Holiday Wreath
Wreaths Across America are taking orders now to sponsor a wreath. The mission of this is to remember the fallen and honor those who serve. To order a wreath to be placed on a Veteran’s grave at any cemetary contact Glenell Wenglar at 543-0374 or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net. Order forms must be filled out and mailed to P.O. Box 1085 El Campo, Tx. Deadline is Nov. 26.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Electronic Recycling Drive
The El Campo FFA will hold an Electronic Recycling Drive Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. or until truck is full in the parking lot in front of the football field at the El Campo High School. All equipment will be recycled according to the responsible recycling guidelines. Items such as computers, laptops, monitors and TVs will be accepted. For more information visit www.compucycle.com.
Wharton County Cares Fundraiser
Seasonal 14-inch flowering plant bowls will be for sale for $35 each. Pick up at the El Campo Civic Center Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be a limited number of bowls. For presale tickets contact Becky Koudela 332-1685. Proceeds will benefit the organization which assists cancer patients with medical expenses.
Hope For The Holidays
A support group hosted by Beryl D. Southall, M.S. LPC, will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. at the Covenant Retreat Center located at 3986 CR 454 in El Campo. For more information and to RSVP call 997-0527.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
KCs Host Fried Chicken Lunch
Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be selling to-go only fried chicken plates Sunday, Nov. 10 at the KC Hall from 11 a.m. until sold out.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11
City Hall Closed, No Change In Trash
City Hall will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day. Solid Waste (garbage) routes will run as scheduled. If any questions contact Lori Hollingsworth at 541-5000.
Veteran’s Day Celebration
The American Legion Post No. 251 will be selling barbecue chicken plates for $10. The meal can be take out or dine in at the American Legion located on Hwy 71 S on Monday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 4 p.m. dinner is at 5 p.m.
Program Honors Veteran’s
The El Campo High School is inviting the public and veterans to their Veteran’s Day program Monday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at the high school auditorium. The program will host guest speaker Capt. Dan Moran, USMC (Ret.).
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Coffee With A Cop
El Campo Memorial Hospital is sponsoring Coffee with a Cop 7:30 - 9 a.m Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Molli B’s Coffee Cafe located at 1602 N. Mechanic at the Mid Coast HealthPlex Bldg. in El Campo. Come and go, complimentary coffee and snacks will be provided as well as door prizes. For information contact Donna Mikeska at 578-5261.
wednesday, novEMBER 13
Veteran’s Appreciation Program
The El Campo Branch Library will be honoring veterans for their service with an appreciation program from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Veterans are welcome to stop by and accept a small token of appreciation for their service. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 543-2362.
Enchilada Plate Sale
New Life Assembly of God will be holding a enchilada plate sale Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 707 Earl St. in El Campo. Plates are $10, for more information call or text Dora at 541-7118.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Wharton Garden Club Meeting
Garden Club members and visiting members from other towns in the county will meet on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 9 - 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church (parish hall) located at 207 Bob-o-Link Lane in Wharton. Brunch refreshments will be provided while Bill Smartt presents “The Poinsettia from Rooted Cutting to Christmas Beauty” program. Visitors are welcome. Membership is $10 per year. For information call Dana Riley at 533-7339 or e-mail rileyfarm@sbcglobal.net.
Wharton County Republican Meeting
Wharton County Republican party officers, precinct chairs and the public are invited to attend a meeting to be held at the El Campo Chamber of Commerce board room on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. A topic of discussion will be a fundraiser scheduled in April.
We Are Spot Orientation
At any one time Spot is caring for 40-50 abandoned pets. Come join in on orientation 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the East Bernard City Hall located at 704 Church St. No. B in East Bernard. Come meet other volunteers, learn how to help, and enjoy some refreshments. For more information contact Christine Stransky at 533-2646.
Lone Star Legal Aid
Free legal assistance will be available to low income families and individuals Thursday, Nov. 14 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Wharton County Library in Wharton located at 1920 N. Fulton. Examples of help are probate, family law, wills, housing issues and much more. For more information contact Lone Star Legal Aid 849-6464.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Counseling and Open Enrollment
El Campo Memorial Hospital will be presenting Medicare benefits counseling and open enrollment Friday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with lunch provided at the El Campo Civic Center Duson Room. Space is limited, RSVP required. Call 578-5261 for more information or email dmikeska@ecmh.org.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Community Thanksgiving Service
A community service will be held Sunday, Nov. 17 at the First Christian Church in El Campo located at 205 W. West St. Service will begin at 6 p.m. amd everyone is welcome to attend.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. For more information contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or to schedule an appointment go to giveblood.org, sponsor code: 5911.
Wharton Business Meeting Open To All
Wharton Downtown Business Association invites the public to a meeting of downtown stakeholders at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Plaza Theatre. Agenda includes reports on the wine fair and upcoming holiday events.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Meadow Lane Holiday Bazaar
The Life Skills classes of El Campo and Rice Consolidated make products year round to sell at the Annual holiday bazaar. Items include homemade food, Christmas goods, teacher gifts, holiday decorations and much more. Proceeds go towards fun and educational activities. The bazaar will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church located at 1401 Ave. I.
ONGOING
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 S 71 Hwy., in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
