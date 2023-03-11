Help Elderly
With Groceries
Non-perishable foods, soaps, body care items and even puzzle books or similar items are needed now to help seniors and disabled residents. The El Campo Leader-News along with the Rotary Club of El Campo are partnering for a food/relief drive for seniors. Drop off items at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson. Look for more drop off sites coming soon. Would your organization like to help? Contact Shannon Crabtree at 543-3363.
SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR COMMUNITY
Free sanitizer will be available for El Campo businesses at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold, call for dates and times 543-6727.
TUEsday,march 14
coffee with a cop
Have a chance to meet your fellow officers, over coffee. Meet the El Campo Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol); Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens, TABC, First Responders and Staff from 7:30-9 a.m Tuesday, March 14. at Rice Country Grill @ 59 located at 25000 US Highway 59 at the freeway location. Come and go complimentary coffee and snacks will be available. For more information contact Donna Mikeska 578-6251.
saturday, march 25
IMUD Hosts clean up
The Isaacson Municipal Utility District will be holding a Spring Clean Up Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 403 N. Liberty. This will be for district customers only, bring your water bill. There will be allowed and not allowed items, please call 543-6844.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEER TODAY
Start the year off right by volunteering with Houston Hospice - El Campo today, call for more information 578-0314.
free tax assistance
Get your taxes done for free with this program and it will begin Feb. 1 - April 14 at the Manna Meals Building, 500 Foerster, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 - 5 p.m. Call 361-880-0335 to schedule an appointment, walk-ins as time permits. Taxpayers need to bring Social Security cards for family members, photo ID’s, last year’s tax return, all income tax forms for 2023 and any other documents for a tax return.
Pilgrim Rest
Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Free legal aid
Lone Star Legal Aid, a free legal assistance program for low-income families and individuals, is at the El Campo Branch Library every second Wednesday of the month. They offer legal advice and assistance on things such as eviction, family laws, wills, guardianships, probate and other subjects. The legal team is at the library, in person from 10 a.m. until noon.
PUBLICIZE
YOUR EVENT
Are you or your organization hosting an event that is free to the public? Send information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
