Bulletin Board

The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year, a lifetime achievement award. The deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 23 and can be delivered to the Chamber at 01 N. Mechanic, mailed to P.O. Box 1400, El Campo, or emailed to ecc@elcampochamber.com. Past nominations must be resubmitted. For questions call 543-2713. The award will be announced Thursday, March 31.
Spring Registration Open
The El Campo Boys & Girls Club is accepting 2022 Spring Registrations for the after-school program. Register at bgcelcampo.org or call 543-8320.
Bluebonnet Club Holds Fundraiser
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club Pecan/Nut fundraiser is under way. Proceeds go to local organizations and Wharton County Youth Fair Scholarships. Contact Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Tuesday, february 8
Church Holds Parents’ Meeting
A Grief Ministry for Parents who have lost children will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the parish hall at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 108 A. 6th St. in Ganado. For more information contact Deacon Larry and Pat Hoelscher at 257-9984 or phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
thursday, february 10
Museum Holds Meet & Greet
The community is invited to the Museum on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 4-6 p.m. to meet the new director. For more, call 543-6885.
Republican Party Meeting
The Republican Party of Wharton County is hosting an opportunity for the public to meet candidates who will face off in the GOP primary election. The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Mikeska’s on U.S. 59. Early voting starts Feb. 14 with the primary election on March 1.
Garden Club Meeting
Wharton Garden Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Wharton County Museum. Brunch at 9 with the meeting and program at 9:30 a.m. Boone Holladay, Forty Bend CoountyExtension Agent to speak on Spring gardening Preparation. Masks are recommended, but not required. If you bring a plant for a door prize or to share, please bring a plastic bag. Wharton Garden Club meets the second Thursday of month, September to June. Membership is $10 per year, and guests are always welcome.
sunday, february 13
Bake Sale, Dinner In Hillje
The KJT Hillje Society No. 48 hosts a pork steak dinner and bake sale, 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at the St. Andrew’s Parish Hall in Hillje. Sales will be drive through only.
ONGOING
Free Income Tax Preparation
The AARP Foundation is sponsoring free income tax preparation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. Call 361-880-0335 to schedule an appointment and for more information.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
