TOTS NEED TOYS
FOR CHRISTMAS
Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys and items through Dec. 8 for distribution in the Wharton County area. Drop off spots at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, El Campo Police Station, 1011 West Loop, and El Campo City Hall, 305 E. Jackson, and other sites.
Kids Need
Gifts To Give
El Campo Boys & Girls Club requests new or gently used items children can give to their parents/and or loved ones for Christmas: stuffed animals, small tools for dad, dish towels or candles for mom; t-shirts with sayings or imagery appropriate for a small child to give etc. No longer recommended are items like ties for dad. Collection through Friday, Dec. 16 at 713 Farenthold. Children attending the club will then be allowed to “shop” for gifts.
Help Elderly
With Grocery
Non-perishable foods, soaps, body care items and even puzzle books or similar items are needed now to help seniors and disabled residents. The El Campo Leader-News along with the Rotary Club of El Campo are partnering for a food/relief drive for seniors. Drop off items at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson. Look for more drop off sites coming soon. Would your organization like to help? Contact Shannon Crabtree at 543-3363.
Monday, November 28
Project Graduation Meeting
ECHS Class of 2024 Project Graduation meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 in the Science Lecture Hall. Parents and students please plan to attend this meeting. For more information, email echsprograd2024@gmail.com.
Tuesday, November 29
Shop Local At Shop Hop
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is holding its 14th Annual Shop Hop from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 Shop at the local participating merchants will be entered for a chance to win $625 merchant gift cards, to first, second and third place winners.
Thursday, December 1
Annual Christmas Parade Returns
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce hosts its Annual Lighted Christmas Parade 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at This year’s theme will be “Christmas Through The Decades”. Applications can be found on the Chamber website www.elcampochamber.com, deadline for entry is Monday, Nov. 28.
Sunday, December 4
Drive Through Live Nativity
Faith Lutheran Church will be holding their drive through Live Nativity from 6-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2103 N. Mechanic. All cars enter from Meadow Lane to Town & Country Drive, turning left at the welcome sign at the back of the church property, then proceed driving around the church grounds to behold the scenes, then exit left on Town & Country and then proceed to North Mechanic. There will not be an entrance on North Mechanic. For more information contact Bonnie at 332-1163 or call the church office at 543-1842.
ONGOING
donate blood
Warm someone’s heart and donate blood from Nov. 1-30 and receive a blanket as a thank you. Schedule your appt. at giveblood.org today.
QUESTIONS ABOUT MEDICARE?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every third Thursday of each month to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
PILGRIM REST GIVES GOODS
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
