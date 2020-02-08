Wharton County GOP
Candidate Forum
Voters will have an opportunity to meet, support and hear from Wharton County Republican candidates for public office. This includes commissioners, tax assessor-collector, district attorney and others. The forum will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Wharton at Grace Community Fellowship, 1900 E. Boling Hwy. The forums are open to the public at no charge.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Father Daughter Dance
Beta Theta Omega is hosting their first Father-Daughter Dance Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Dance Pizzazz Studio at 1401 MLK Blvd. $25 per couple. There will be hors d’ouevres, music, dancing, crafts and fun. A complimentary photo booth will be available. Proceeds benefit local community projects and scholarships.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Valentine’s Open House
The Louise Branch Library, 803 Third in Louise, invites you to their Valentine’s Open house in the library meeting room Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. This is their way of saying thank you to the community and to all who have supported the library. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes. For more information contact 648-2018.
Coffee With A Cop
Meet the Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol); Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens, TABC and Staff on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at Molli B’s Coffee Cafe, 1602 N. Mechanic. Complimentary coffee and snacks.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Community Blood Drive
Give the gift of life by rolling up your sleeve. The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is holding a blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 3 - 8 p.m. in El Campo at the Columbus Hall. Free t-shirts are available for donors. If any questions or to schedule an appointment, contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit giveblood.org, use sponsor code 5911.
Executive Meeting
American Legion executive meeting is going to be held Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Legion Hall. For more information call 332-2861.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Art Workshop
Register now for a three-day workshop by Michael Windberg on Feb. 13-15, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the El Campo Art Association, 201 W. Monseratte. Subject matter is landscape with building. Call Mae Bacak at 541-0911 for more information or if you are interested in art in El Campo.
Wharton Garden Club Meeting
The Wharton Garden Club including county-wide members and guests, will have its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9 - 11 a.m. at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church (parish hall), 207 Bob-o-Link Lane in Wharton. Tricia Bradbury, a Fort Bend master gardener, will speak on spring gardening with tips on what to do and not do, and tools to make your job easier. Brunch refreshments are provided. Visitors are welcome. Membership is $10 per year. For more information contact 533-7339.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Dinner and Bake Sale
Catholic Union of Texas the KJT Hillje Society No. 48 is holding a pork steak dinner and bake sale Sunday, Feb. 16 at St. Andrew’s Parish Hall in Hillje. The dinner and bake sale will be drive-thru only, it begins at 11 a.m. and will run until sold out.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Job Fair and Business Expo
Wharton County Job Fair and Business Expo will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. Free admission and on the spot interviews. Bring your resumes and dress for success. Employers can register for free booths by emailing karen@whartonedc.com or calling 543-6727 or 532-0999.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Enchilada Plate Sale
New Life Assembly of God located at 707 Earl St. in El Campo is holding an enchilada plate sale on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Plates are $10. For more information call or text Dora at 541-7118.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Wharton County Democrats Meeting
For their February meeting, Wharton County Democrats will meet at Lola’s Antiques and Curios located at 900 3rd in Louise. A dinner of carne guisada (beef tips), beans and rice will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Jeff Dixon 281-795-6485.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Free Legal Clinic
Lone Star Legal Aid will be available Friday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Wharton County Library located at 1920 N Fulton St. in Wharton. For more information call 849-6464 or visit www.lonestarlegal.org
ONGOING
Fundraiser To Benefit Extension Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club has extra pecans and nuts for sale through February. All proceeds will go to 4-H and non 4-H scholarships as well as donations to other organizations. There will be cashews, walnut halves, pistachios, dried apricots, cran-slam, fiesta mix, fruit mix, mountain mix, sugar-free chocolate pecans, an assorted variety of peanuts and much more. For information, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office located at 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For more information contact the VA office at 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. #C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
