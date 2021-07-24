El Campo Branch Library
Reading Program To End Soon
The El Campo Branch Library’s summer reading program is coming to a close. The deadline for all ages is Saturday, July 31. That is the last day the library will be handing out reading prizes. Patrons are asked to turn in their reading logs/charts in before it is too late. For information, call 543-2362.
Back To School Supplies Being
Sought For Local Students
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and their After School Activities Program are asking for help from the community, including individuals and businesses, for their Back2School Bash in August. They are seeking donations of backpacks, school supplies, juice boxes and gently used clothing for the youth attending El Campo ISD. These items will be distributed during the 14th Annual Back2School Bash from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at Pilgrim Rest. To make arrangements to drop off donations, call Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245.
Honorary Ricebird Athletic Pass
Available For Seniors 65 And Older
El Campo ISD will be taking photographs for the honorary Ricebird athletic pass from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 29 at the administration office. This pass will allow anyone 65 years of age or older free entrance to any home sporting event except for varsity football games. To qualify for the pass, a person must show an ID that verifies they are 65 or older. The pass will be a photo ID, much like a student or teacher ID. There is no cost to get a pass, and will never need to be renewed. Badges will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
Sunday, July 25
BBQ Dinner Being Served
The El Campo Deanery ACTS group is having a barbecue chicken fundraiser on Sunday, July 25 at the KC Hall. Plates, $10 each, will be served to go only starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. There are no pre-sale tickets. KC Council No. 2490 will be preparing the meal.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
KCs Host Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus are having a community blood drive from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 at the Columbus Hall (KC Hall). Contact Richard Raun, 541-3775 or go to CommitForLife.org to schedule an appointment. Be sure to use sponsor code: 5911. Donors will receive a beach towel. Be sure to eat, drink and bring an ID.
Saturday, July 31
Market Day Event Planned
KJT Lodge No. 79 in Hungerford is organizing a summer market day event featuring vendors and their crafts. The event will be at Hungerford Hall from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Ongoing
ECHS Football Tickets On Sale
El Campo High School football tickets are now available for sale to last year’s season ticket holders through Thursday, July 22. Season tickets are $25 per set for five tickets. They will go on sale to the public starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the ECISD administration office, 700 West Norris.
BTS Shirt Drive Continues
Be the Light Community Outreach is holding a back-to-school drive for polo shirts and other shirts that meet the El Campo ISD dress code requirements now through the end of August. Gently used or new shirts must be washed or cleaned and dropped off at 3 in 1 fitness, 702 N. Mechanic. For information, call Jennifer Pena, 616-7102.
Ministry Helps The Grieving
A grief ministry for parents who have lost their child meets monthly at Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 6th St., in Ganado. For information, call Patricia Hoelscher, 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Event Raises Funds For Cancer
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
Pick Up Special Ed. Records
The El Campo-Rice Special Education Cooperative would like to inform parents when personally identifiable information collected, maintained and used is no longer needed to provide educational services for their child. The Special Education office maintains the special education records for a minimum of seven years beyond dismissal, graduation or transfer from the district. If your child received their last special education services during the 2013-14 school year, you have the option to come by the Meadow Lane Resource Center Special Education Department, 2620 Meadow Lane in El Campo, to pick up their records. Parents will have until July 29 to pick up the records. Any records that are not picked up will be destroyed. Parents must be reminded that the records may be needed by the student or the parents for social security benefits or other purposes. The Special Education office is open 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday until Thursday, July 29.
Road Closed For Bridge Work
The contractor closed FM 647 South of US 59 at East Mustang Creek on Monday, June 21. This closure will be done to replace the existing bridge. The work is projected to take approximately 90 working days to complete, pending weather.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
