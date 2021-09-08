Bulletin Board

Register For 2021
Museum 5K Run
The El Campo Museum of Natural History is currently accepting registration for runners and sponsors for the 13th Annual Halloween Hustle 5K run on Oct. 30. Early registration is open now and get an event t-shirt if you register before Oct. 13. Call the museum at 543-6885 for more information, or sign up at tinyurl.com/HalloweenRun2021.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Master Gardener To Speak
Wharton Garden Club will have its first meeting of the Fall on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Wharton County Museum. Brunch will be served at 9 a.m. with the meeting and program to begin at 9:30 a.m. Trica Bradbury, Fort Bend Master Gardener, will present a program on native plants. Due to COVID-19, masks are recommended but not required. If you bring a plant for a door prize or to share, please bring it in a plastic bag. The Wharton Garden Club meets the second Thursday of month now through June. Membership is $10 dollars per year, and guests are always welcome.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Support Strike Out Parkinson’s
Bowlers of all ages will be taking part in the Strike Out Parkinson’s fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the El Campo Bowling Center. Lunch plates will be served to-go and dine-in. There will be a silent auction, fun activities for kids and prize drawing give-aways during the event from noon until 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit research and go to TeamFox for Parkinson’s Research. For information, contact Terri Quinn, 533-2109 or by email at tkquinn111@gmail.com.
Tuesday, SEPT. 14
Grief Ministry Available
A grief ministry offered by the Diocese of Victoria for parents who have lost their children regardless of the passing of time is open to all faiths and meets at the Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 Sixth, in Ganado. The next meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 14. The reflection for this gathering is parents/spousal grief. For information, call Patricia Hoelscher, 979-257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Elks Host Clay Shoot
El Campo Elk’s Lodge clay shoot is Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Jerry Hensley Ranch, 1778 FM 2546 Rd., El Campo. Those interested should call Chad Hensley at 541-3239. The event will begin at 8 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
SPOT To Hold Meeting
Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT) will be holding their annual meeting 6 - 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at the Wharton County Library in Wharton. They will review goals and discuss SPOT’s activities for the remainder of 2021, and visit with others committed to helping Wharton County’s homeless dogs and cats. For more information, send a message via SPOT’s Facebook page at /wcspot or email wcspot@hotmail.com. The meeting is open to the public.
Ongoing
PUPS Assists With Services
Prevent Unwanted Pets (PUPS) is assisting cat owners with the cost of having their animal spayed or neutered at $30 per cat. The offer is good through the end of October. To learn more, call 281-797-4681.
Pilgrim Rest
Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
