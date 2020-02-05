Wharton County GOP
Candidate Forum
Voters will have two opportunities to meet, support and hear from Wharton County Republican candidates for public office. This includes commissioners, tax assessor-collector, district attorney and others. The first forum will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in El Campo at Mikeska’s Bar-B-Que on U.S. 59. The second will be Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Wharton at Grace Community Fellowship, 1900 E. Boling Hwy. The forums are open to the public at no charge.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Plaza Holds Driving Miss Daisy
The Plaza Theatre on Monterey Square presents the 1988 Pulitzer Prize Winner Driving Miss Daisy, by Alfred Uhry. The drama directed by Russell Kacer takes the stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 7 - 16. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. For reservations or any questions contact 282-2226 or visit whartonplazatheatre.org
West Wharton County Cook-off
West Wharton County Firefighters will hold their Fourth Annual Barbecue Cook-off Friday, Feb 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Training Field. There will also be a car show, judging begins at 2 p.m. All benefits will go to Danevang, Louise and El Campo VFDs. For cook-off entry information contact, ECVFD Jared Merta 578-1341, LVFD Scott Charbula 637-0414, and DVFD Ben Rivera at 578-3915.
Eagle Lake Senior Citizens Dance
The Eagle Lake Community Center, 100 N. Walnut, will hold a dance Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. Dances are held the first Friday of every month. For information, call Harry or Helen at 234-2903.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Father Daughter Dance
Beta Theta Omega is hosting their first Father Daughter Dance Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Dance Pizzazz Studio at 1401 MLK Blvd. $25 per couple. There will be hors d’ouevres, music, dancing, crafts and fun. A complimentary photo booth will be available. Proceeds benefit local community projects and scholarships. For more information call 543-2713.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Valentine’s Open House
The Louise Branch Library, 803 Third in Louise, invites you to their Valentine’s Open house in the library meeting room Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. This is their way of saying thank you to the community and to all who have supported the library. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes. For more information contact 648-2018.
Coffee With A Cop
Meet the Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol); Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens, TABC and Staff on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at Molli B’s Coffee Cafe, 1602 N. Mechanic. Complimentary coffee and snacks.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Community Blood Drive
Give the gift of life by rolling up your sleeve. The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is holding a blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 3 - 8 p.m. in El Campo at the Columbus Hall. Free t-shirts are available for donors. If any questions or to schedule an appointment, contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit giveblood.org, use sponsor code 5911.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Art Workshop
Register now for a three-day workshop by Michael Weindberg on Feb. 13-15, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the El Campo Art Association, 201 W. Monseratte. Subject matter is landscape with building. Call Mae Bacak at 541-0911 for more information or if you are interested in art in El Campo.
Wharton Garden Club Meeting
The Wharton Garden Club including county-wide members and guests, will have its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9 - 11 a.m. at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church (parish hall), 207 Bob-o-Link Lane in Wharton. Tricia Bradbury, a Fort Bend master gardener, will speak on spring gardening with tips on what to do and not do, and tools to make your job easier. Brunch refreshments are provided. Visitors are welcome. Membership is $10 per year. For more information contact 533-7339.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Job Fair and Business Expo
Wharton Co. Job Fair and Business Expo will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. Free admission and on the spot interviews. Bring your resumes and dress for success. Employers can register for free booths by emailing karen@whartonedc.com or calling 543-6727 or 532-0999.
