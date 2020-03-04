Precinct 4 Road Closure Starts On Monday
CR 426 at CR 409 will close Monday, March 9, according to Precinct 4 officials, and remain closed for an estimated two months. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
Celebration Of Life Ornaments
The 2019 Celebration of Life Ornaments need to be picked up at the Hospice Support office at 1102 N. Mechanic in El Campo.
St. Philip Read-a-Thon Ongoing
St. Philip Catholic School Read-a-thon is under way. Help support the school by donating at the school office or through any SPS student from now until Thursday, March 5. For information, call 543-2901.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Annual Spring Fundraiser
The Rotary Club of El Campo will have its 40th Annual Spring fundraiser, Thursday, March 5 at the El Campo Civic Center. A seafood dinner, raffles and auction benefit will be held. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m., raffle and meal tickets are available from any El Campo Rotarian.
Decorating Magic
Join the fun at the El Campo Branch Library Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m. Lisa Bubela of Flowers, Etc. will be creating unique decorative items. For information, call 543-2362.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Senior Dance
The Eagle Lake Community Center, 100 N. Walnut, is holding a senior citizens dance Friday, March 6 from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. The theme for the dance is “This Is It.” For information, call 234-2903.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Annual Chicken Dinner & Spring Festival
St. John’s Altar Society is holding their annual chicken dinner and Spring festival on Sunday, March 8 at the Taiton Community Center. Serving begins at 11 a.m., dine in and plates-to-go for $10. Activities include bingo, cake walk and kids’ games beginning at 11:30 a.m., the auction and drawing begin at 12:30 p.m.
Lenten Meal And Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus No. 4307 in Blessing is sponsoring a Lenten shrimp gumbo and étouffée meal and fundraiser Sunday, March 8. The meal will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Blessing. Serving begins at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a raffle and drawing. Proceeds will be used for educational programs and scholarships for youth in the area. For information, call 241-5177.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Spring Gardening Program
The Louise Branch Library hosts a Spring gardening program 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 in the library meeting room, 803 Third in Louise. The free program will be presented by Debra Peterson from DSG Nursery. Stop by to get gardening tips, have a chance to win door prizes and enjoy light refreshments. For information, call Jessie at 648-2018.
Wharton County Republican Meeting
The Wharton County Republican Party will meet Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the El Campo Chamber of Commerce board room. Topics of discussion will be Super Tuesday elections and the April 16 fundraiser featuring former Florida congressman and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Allen West as guest speaker.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Medical Fundraiser Benefit
Dickie Means family fundraiser benefit to assist with medical expenses will be held Wednesday, March 18 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. The hamburger meal will be pick-up only. Donations will be accepted through NewFirst National Bank in El Campo under the Dickie Means family fundraiser benefit account. Meal and raffle tickets are available at several places including Superior Motor Parts and Rice Farmers Co-op. For information contact Larry Hensley 541-9065, Steven Martin 541-9958, Allen Hurst 578-6322, Nathan Cox 637-0091 and John Richter 512-801-5065.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Spring Plant Sale
The Jackson County Master Gardener Association will hold its Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jackson County Service Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells in Edna. There will be plants for sale, birdhouses hand-made by master gardeners, also activities will be available for kids age 6-12. Proceeds will go towards college scholarships for careers in horticulture or agriculture and the maintenance and development of the Texana Educational Garden located adjacent to the County Service Building. For information call 713-705-1837.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
First Aid Training
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wharton County will be hosting a Mental Health First Aid training in Wharton. The training will be held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 315 E. Milam in the Extension Office Classroom on Wednesday, March 25 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with lunch provided. This program is free, but is limited to the first 30 people to sign up. Please RSVP to Stacey Shanks at 532-3310 to reserve your spot.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
