Hand Sanitizer Available
To Local Businesses
The City Development Corporation and City of El Campo have purchased 32 ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to be provided at no charge to El Campo businesses. Distribution will be Thursday, Oct. 1, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold.
ITEMS COLLECTED for elderly
Can BE Dropped by L-N
The El Campo Leader-News is heading up a collection of needed items for local senior citizens living at two affordable living complexes. Suggested items include cleaning supplies, laundry and dish detergent (small bottles), personal care items and adult pull-ups. Due to COVID precautions, we asked that items be unopened. They may be dropped off at the newspaper office, 203 E. Jackson, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ECPD Hosting TAKE BACK
MEDication PROGRAM
The El Campo Police Department is participating in the “National Medication Take Back Program.” CIitizens can properly dispose of expired or unwanted medications in a secure bin at the El Campo Public Safety building, 1011 West Loop. For assistance, call 543-5311, 8 a.m. - 5. p.m Monday through Friday. The collection ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Items accepted include prescription patches, medications and ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medications for animals and vape pens. Batteries MUST BE REMOVED from the vape pen. The following items are NOT accepted: any type of needles, inhalers, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide or any aerosol cans.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
Taiton Hosts Turkey Dinner
A turkey and homemade dressing meal will be served drive-thru or walk in on Sunday, October 4 at the Taiton Community Center. Plates are $10 and there will also be a raffle. For more information call AJ Kresta at 541-3140.
Life Chain Sunday
A national event known as Life Chain Sunday will be held in El Campo on Sunday, Oct. 4. Participants will gather at Mikeska’s parking lot directly across from Rioux Hardware at 1:45 p.m. to select their signs and proceed to the street to witness their pro life belief. For more information contact 543-3403.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 -10
Annual Pumpkin Patch
The Theta Delta Annual Pumpkin Patch will be held this year at Showplace 3 in El Campo, located at 820 West Loop. The pre-sale VIP pass tickets are limited and are $25. The VIP will be held from 6 p.m. until dark Friday, Oct. 9. For the Saturday, Oct. 10, event, it will be held from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. General admission is $10. Yard wooden pumpkins will be available for purchase at the event. Details can be found on Facebook at 2020 Theta Delta Annual Pumpkin Patch, or call 541- 9738. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available.
Saturday, october 10
Church Holds Public Prayer
Everyone is invited to bring a rose and rosary to St. Robert’s located at 512 Tegner in El Campo on Saturday, October 10. Join in on America Needs Fatima, meet in front of St. Robert Bellarmine Gazebo for divine mercy at 11:30 a.m. and rosary is at 12 p.m. For more information call Terri Beltran at 361-554-7506, Ella Merta at 541-3403 and Margaret Anderson 549-5296.
sunday, october 11
Lakeview Cemetery Annual Meeting
The annual meeting for the Lakeview Cemetery will be held Sunday, October 11 at 2 p.m. in the Gold Room at First Financial Bank. For more information call AJ Kresta at 541-3140.
tuesday, october 13
Meal Tickets Benefit Project Graduation
ECHS is selling Turkey and Dressing meal tickets to help support the Class of 2020’s Project Graduation. Plates can be picked up at El Campo Civic Center from 4:30 - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 drive thru only. The meal is catered by Werners and tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased by any participating senior.
Monday, october 19
Kids Can Enter Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The El Campo Branch Library is hosting its Great Pumpkin Bash for children age 3-14. Pumpkins are due Monday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prizes will be given for people’s favorite in each age group. Voting will be from Wednesday, Oct. 21 – Friday, Oct. 23. Other prizes will be given for first, second and third in each age group, as well as the grand prize pumpkin. Pumpkins should be real and not cut or punctured in any way. Contestants may paint, color, glue, dress or just be uniquely creative, as long as the pumpkin is not punctured. Those who are interested in decorating a pumpkin should come by the library to pick up a form.
COVID CANCELLATIONS
2020 National Night Out Canceled
This is a public notice that the 2020 National Night Out that was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 has been canceled due to COVID precautions.
ONGOING
Fall Registration
The Boys & Girls Club of El Campo is taking registrations for its Fall After-School program. Register at www.bgcelcampo.org/programs. Information is on the web page or call the office at 543-8320.
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
--------------------
About Leader-NewsBulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.